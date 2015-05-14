FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burundi presidential loyalists control state radio and TV, presidential adviser says
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Burundi presidential loyalists control state radio and TV, presidential adviser says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA, May 14 (Reuters) - Burundi’s state radio and television are still in government hands on Thursday although they had to be taken off air briefly due to fighting in the area, President Pierre Nkurunziza’s media adviser told Reuters.

“When the fighting was ongoing it was necessary for them to shut it off for a while, and now the radio station and national TV are both broadcasting,” Willy Niyamitwe said by telephone.

He said he was speaking from the presidential offices in the capital.

He also said the airport was in the hands of loyalists of the president. Major General Godefroid Niyombare, who declared that he had ousted the president on Wednesday, had said the airport was closed. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.