Burundi president appears in capital, warns of Islamist threat
May 17, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi president appears in capital, warns of Islamist threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA, May 17 (Reuters) - Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza on Sunday made his first public appearance in the capital Bujumbura since an attempted coup last week failed to oust him from power, saying he was monitoring a threat posed by Islamist militants from Somalia.

The east African nation was plunged into crisis after Nkurunziza said he was seeking a third term of office.

Critics said the move would be unconstitutional, and there have been almost daily protests since Nkurunziza’s announcement, stirring memories of an ethnically driven civil war that ended a decade ago.

At a news conference, Nkurunziza, who has not been seen in the capital for days, did not address the crisis in his country but said he was “very preoccupied” by the threat posed by the al Qaeda linked militant group al Shabaab. (Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

