FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burundi authorities arrest 3 generals over coup attempt - presidency
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi authorities arrest 3 generals over coup attempt - presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA, May 15 (Reuters) - The authorities have arrested three generals for their role in an attempted coup in Burundi but the leader of the bid to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza was “still on the run”, a presidential spokesman said on Friday.

Of those arrested, one was a police general and two others were army generals, including former Defence Minister Cyrille Ndayirukiye, spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters. He said Major General Godefroid Niyombare, who led the coup attempt, was “still on the run, his whereabouts are not known to us.”

Reporting by Edmund Blair; Writing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.