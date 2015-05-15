FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Burundi president says country at peace, all borders open after failed coup
May 15, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Burundi president says country at peace, all borders open after failed coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in lede paragraph)

BUJUMBURA, May 15 (Reuters) - Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza said on Friday in his first address to the nation after a failed coup against him that the country is at peace and all of its borders are now open.

“There is peace in the whole country, including in the capital city where the coup-makers were operating,” Nkurunziza said over state radio. He said that those who want to use violence “will never succeed.”

Earlier in the day, Burundian forces arrested the leader of the abortive coup and Nkurunziza returned to the capital Bujumbura, his spokesman said. But protesters pledged to go back to the streets, setting the stage for more clashes. (Reporting by Njuwa Maina; Editing by Edith Honan/Mark Heinrich)

