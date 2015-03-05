Burundians strike against high fuel, mobile phone costs

BUJUMBURA, March 5 (Reuters) - Burundians went on strike on Thursday to protest against high fuel costs and the price of their mobile phone bills, bringing the capital Bujumbura to a standstill as the government said the action was illegal.

The government says it has had to raise taxes to seek revenues and cover its expenditures after a significant decrease of donor support to Burundi, caused in part by an economic slowdown in donor countries and concerns over graft and human rights abuses.

The one-day strike, organised by trade unions and civil society groups, was largely heeded and most businesses, public hospitals, schools, and other state services stayed closed in the capital, a Reuters reporter said.

Public transport in the capital was also paralysed.

The strike organisers want the government to significantly lower the fuel price in keeping with falling international prices.

They also want a newly introduced tax on mobile telephone communications services abolished, saying it deprives people of their right to communicate.

“International fuel prices have significantly fallen, but we don’t see any change. We want the government to adjust local fuel prices at the level of current price of a barrel on the international market,” Tharcisse Gahungu, chairman of Burundi’s Confederation of Trade Unions (COSYBU), told Reuters.

“Additionally, we demand the cancellation of a new tax on mobile telephones, because the mobile telephone in Burundi is no longer a luxury product, but a useful tool for most people in their everyday life.”

Gahungu said if the government did not heed their demands they would take tougher actions, without giving more details.

Burundi’s government has cut fuel prices three times since late 2014 but trade unions say they are still too high considering that the state continues to collect higher taxes on sold petroleum products.

The trade ministry says current fuel prices at the pump are reasonable.

“For me, the strike should last one week until the government understands our claims,” said bus driver, Ndayisaba Jean Marie.

The minister of work and social security, Anonciatta Sendazirasa, told reporters the strike was illegal.

Burundi is caught in a dispute on whether President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005, will be allowed to run for a third term. Under the constitution, he can only serve two terms.

There is some doubt on whether Nkurunziza’s first term should count, given he was selected by lawmakers rather than voted into office in 2005.

Civil society organisations have warned that they will call for massive street protests if Nkurunziza announces his candidacy for a third term. (Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Editing by George Obulutsa and Raissa Kasolowsky)