Burundi gets $2 billion aid pledge, U.N. says
October 30, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Burundi gets $2 billion aid pledge, U.N. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Donors have committed more than $2 billion in pledges to back Burundi’s development strategy for 2012-2015 and help the central African nation rebuild after civil war, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

“We ended up with more than $2 billion registered commitments at the conference,” Pamphile Muderega of the National Aid Coordination Committee said in a statement issued by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) at the end of two days of talks in Geneva.

Burundi’s poverty-reduction strategy focuses on growth, job creation and development of the private sector, with agribusiness, tourism and mining in particular showing strong potential as key drivers of growth.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy

