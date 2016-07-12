Bus driver wage case tossed against holding company shareholders

A New York judge has dismissed a union lawsuit that went after the largest shareholders of a holding company for several schoolbus companies that went bankrupt owing $19 million in wages to drivers and other employees.

In a decision filed Friday, Justice Charles Ramos of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan said the union did not meet the 180-day notice requirement under the law and that shareholders for a holding company were not liable anyway.

