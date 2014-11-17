FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baring Asia says agrees to buy Japan drugmaker Bushu from Tokio Marine
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 17, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Baring Asia says agrees to buy Japan drugmaker Bushu from Tokio Marine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia said on Monday it has agreed to buy Japanese drugmaker Bushu Pharmaceuticals, valued at 77.3 billion yen ($668 million), from Tokio Marine Capital.

Bushu is a leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) in Japan.

Japan’s CMO sector has grown fast since the Pharmaceutical Affairs Law was changed in 2005, allowing full-scale outsourcing of drug manufacturing, Baring Private Equity said in a statement. Baring will take a 100 percent stake in Bushu.

The CMO sector in Japan is still underpenetrated compared with the country’s overall pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and is expected to expand rapidly, the statement said.

The deal is Baring’s latest foray into Japan. The buyout firm was in talks to buy a majority stake in the audio-video operations of Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp earlier this year but backed out of the proposal.

$1 = 115.7300 Japanese yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.