Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/12.30AM ET

TOP STORIES

China signals focus on reforms and leaner, cleaner growth

BEIJING - China provide its strongest signal yet that it will shift toward balanced and clean economic growth, promising to reduce the pace of investment to the lowest in a decade and wage a “war on pollution”. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT, moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 850 words)

- CHINA-PARLIAMENT/DEFENCE, moved, by Michael Martina and Greg Torode, 800 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 250 words

MARKETS

Asian shares jump, yen licks wounds on Ukraine relief

TOKYO - Asian stocks jump and the safe-haven yen lick its wounds after a sharp tumble, following remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin that allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine, and revive investor risk appetite. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), expect by 0530 GMT/1.30AM ET, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Lisa Twaronite, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Australia economy gathers pace, consumers make a comeback

SYDNEY - Australia’s economy pick up pace last quarter as surging resource exports and a revival in consumption offset weakness in business spending -- a sign it was weathering a slowdown in a once-in-a-century mining investment boom. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 650 words)

Philippine Feb inflation eases, gives c.bank room to hold rates

MANILA - Inflation in the Philippines unexpectedly slows for the first time in six months in February, giving the central bank room to keep interest rates at a record low at its policy meeting this month. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 450 words)

COMPANIES

China’s Chaori Solar poised for precedent-setting bond default

SHANGHAI - Loss-making Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori Solar say it will not be able to meet interest payments on bonds due on Friday in what would be the country’s first-ever domestic bond default. (CHAORISOLAR-BONDS/, moved, by Kazunori Takada and Gabriel Wildau, 700 words)

Tyco’s ADT deal puts spotlight on resurgent S.Korea M&A market

HONG KONG - The volume of M&A activity in South Korea has posted its strongest start to the year since 2008, rising 18 percent to date and dominated by a spate of private equity dealmaking.(BUYOUTS-SKOREA/, moved, by Stephen Aldred, 600 words)

Australia’s Victoria state says may sell two biggest ports

SYDNEY - Australia’s Victoria state government say it may sell Port of Melbourne, the country’s largest container and general cargo port, continuing a rush by states to sell major assets to fund new infrastructure projects. (AUSTRALIA-VICTORIA/PORTS, moved, 250 words)

Japan’s Fast Retailing surges in Hong Kong trading debut

HONG KONG - Fast Retailing Co Ltd jumps 4 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut as the operator of Japan’s Uniqlo clothing outlets listed in the island city in an effort to boost its profile in mainland China and beyond. (FAST RETAILING-HONGKONG/DEBUT, moved, 450)

INVESTMENTS

Japan to set bitcoin rules, stop banks and brokerages from handling

TOKYO - Japan will this week clarify the legal handling of bitcoin, people familiar with the matter said, the first sign that the government is taking action on regulating the virtual currency after the collapse last week of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the world’s largest bitcoin exchange. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/, moved, by Noriyuki Hirata, 500 words)

COMMODITIES

China says to boost agricultural subsidies, lift grain capacity

BEIJING - China plans to broaden the scope and increase spending on agricultural subsidies for grains and other commodities in a bid to boost food security, the country’s top economic planner says. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/COMMODITIES, moved, by David Stanway and Niu Shuping, 500 words)

Low prices force aluminium smelters in China to cut production

HONG KONG - China’s aluminium smelters are likely to shut about 2 million tonnes of operating capacity in coming months, with some considering leaving the industry and even bankruptcy due to low prices and fewer government supports, industry sources say. (CHINA-ALUMINIUM, moving shortly, by Polly Yam, 700 words)