Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

TOP STORIES

Japan's big manufacturers turn optimistic in a sign economy picking up

TOKYO - Big Japanese manufacturers turned optimistic about business conditions in the third quarter and companies revised up their capital expenditure plans, a government survey showed, in a sign the economy is gaining momentum. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 350 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks gain, dollar slips on Fed governor's dovish comments

TOKYO - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted as Wall Street rallied overnight after Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard calmed markets with remarks that appeared to reduce the prospects of a near-term interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)

Dollar on defensive after Fed's Brainard quells Sept rate hike talk

TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive on Tuesday as markets remained hostage to seesawing speculation on the outlook for U.S. rates, with dovish comments from a Federal Reserve policy maker providing the latest catalyst. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 425 words)

Oil prices fall on profit taking, eyes on China data

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday on concerns over increased drilling in the United States and as investors took profits after oil prices rose close to 1 percent in the previous session. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Mark Tay, 275 words)

Gold rises as dovish Fed comments cool rate hike views

Gold rose after a top Federal Reserve official quelled expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next week. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 375 words)

ECONOMY

China August factory output, retail sales beat expectations

BEIJING - China's industrial output grew the fastest in five months in August as demand for products from coal to cars rebounded thanks to higher government spending and a year-long credit and property boom. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Kevin Yao, 725 words)

Australia business conditions ease, but confidence rises-survey

SYDNEY - Australian business conditions softened for a second month in August though confidence picked up following a cut in interest rates early in the month, a survey showed. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung Elec to halt S.Korea Note 7 TV ads until new sales resume - source

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to halt television advertisements for the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea until the firm can resume new sales of the phone, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/, moved, 92 words)

Second ship from bankrupt Hanjin allowed into California ports

SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL - A portion of the $14 billion in cargo trapped at sea by the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd began moving out of one California port, and a second ship received orders to head to dock, after the turmoil created by the South Korean company's collapse. (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jim Christie and Joyce Lee, 750 words)