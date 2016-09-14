Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

BOJ to mull making negative rates centrepiece of future easing - Nikkei

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan plans to make its controversial negative interest rate policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing, promising to weigh further cuts as expansions to asset buying near their limits, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 550 words)

Bayer nears acquisition of Monsanto -sources

FRANKFURT/NEW YORK - Chemicals and healthcare group Bayer AG is poised to announce the acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co for more than $66 billion, clinching the biggest deal of the year, people familiar with the matter said. (MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER-BOARD (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Greg Roumeliotis, 481 words)

MARKETS

Asian stocks fall to 6-week lows as bond rout intensifies

HONG KONG - Asian stocks held near six-week lows and the greenback stood strong against a broad swathe of currencies including the Japanese yen as concerns grew about the fading impact of the world's major central banks to stimulate growth. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0500 GMT, by Saikat Chatterjee, 675 words)

Yen slips broadly on fears BOJ could cut negative rates more deeply

TOKYO - The yen slipped broadly after a report that the Bank of Japan is considering further monetary easing steps, including taking interest rates deeper into negative territory. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 475 words)

Oil rises on smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rebounded in Asian trade after falling by as much as 3 percent in the previous session, as data from an industry group showed a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Mark Tay, 275 words)

Gold holds losses as dollar gains versus yen

Gold held on to its losses early after falling 0.6 percent the session before, with the dollar advancing versus the yen. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 300 words)

ECONOMY

Australia consumer confidence edges higher in Sept-survey

SYDNEY - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment edged higher in September as an improvement in personal finances made people more likely to splash out on big ticket items, a survey showed. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT, moved, 225 words)

COMPANIES

Hanjin Shipping secures $45 mln, more may take "considerable time"

SEOUL/SYDNEY - The chairman of Hanjin Group transferred 40 billion won ($36 million) to Hanjin Shipping to help unload cargo stranded on the troubled shipper's vessels, a spokesman said, but regulators warned securing further funds could take "considerable time". (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Cecile Lefort, 700 words)

Australia courts US, Canada after rejecting Chinese bids for Ausgrid-sources

SYDNEY - North American bidders will not need an Australian partner to bid for Australian electricity distributor Ausgrid, an adviser on the potentially A$10 billion ($7.46 billion) deal says, after the government rejected sole offers from Chinese interests. (AUSTRALIA-PRIVATISATION/AUSGRID (moved), by Jamie Freed, 450 words)