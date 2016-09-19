Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

China's central bank sees some success in cutting interbank lending risk

SHANGHAI - China's central bank can take some measure of success from its attempts to force small banks to reduce their reliance on risky short-term borrowing, but uncomfortable memories of a 2013 cash crunch that spooked global markets is keeping traders on edge. (CHINA-DEBT/MONEYMARKET (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin, 850 words)

+ See also:

- (CHINA-ECONOMY/HOMEPRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly)

UK firms reined in investment plans after Brexit vote - survey

LONDON - British companies scaled back their investment plans in the month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a survey by Lloyds Bank showed, a further sign the decision is likely to have a lasting impact on the economy. (BRITAIN-EU/INVESTMENT, moved, 350 words)

GM and Canada union far apart on product as strike looms

TORONTO - Canada's autoworkers' union Unifor and General Motors Co made little progress resolving the key issue of new investment in contract talks late on Sunday, the union's president said, just over 24 hours ahead of a strike deadline. (CANADA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Allison Martell, 450 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks rise before central bank meetings, oil bounces

SYDNEY - Asian shares advanced ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week, while oil prices bounced on talk of an OPEC deal on output and reports of fighting around Libyan oil ports. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 625 words)

Dollar stands tall after U.S. data bolsters Fed rate hike bets

SINGAPORE - The dollar traded near a two-week high against a basket of major currencies after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Masayuki Kitano, 515 words)

Oil climbs as Venezuela sees output deal, Libya suffers clashes

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose almost 2 percent, after Venezuela said OPEC and non-OPEC producers were close to reaching an output stabilizing deal and as clashes in Libya raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be disrupted. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark Tay, 325 words)

Gold steady on uncertainty ahead of central bank meetings

Gold was little changed early on Monday, after touching a two-week low on Friday, as investors remained cautious ahead of central bank meetings in Japan and the United States this week (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 400 words)

ECONOMY

New Zealand cbank tipped to hold rates but seen cutting in November

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at a record low on Thursday but clearly signal more cuts to come as it looks to jump start inflation and bring down a high currency. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, 350 words)

COMPANIES

Australia to update trade policy in wake of Ausgrid row

SYDNEY - Australia says it plans to update its foreign investment policy to ensure a level playing field for all countries, after it was criticised for rejecting bids from China and Hong Kong for a A$10 billion energy grid. (AUSTRALIA-PRIVATISATION/AUSGRID (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

GE brings off-the-shelf biotech drug factories to Ireland

LONDON - General Electric is digging deeper into biotechnology with plans to build four prefabricated drug factories in Ireland, bringing to Europe a low-cost manufacturing concept it first pioneered in China. (GE-BIOTECH/IRELAND, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 375 words)