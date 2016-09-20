Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

BOJ may shift policy focus to rates as monetary firepower wanes

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan could make negative interest rates the primary focus of its monetary policy on Wednesday, heightening market disquiet over what moving away from quantitative easing reveals about the waning firepower of global central banks. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW) moved,, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)

Google may face over $400 mln Indonesia tax bill for 2015 - govt official

JAKARTA - Indonesia plans to pursue Alphabet Inc's Google for five years of back taxes, and the search giant could face a bill of more than $400 million for 2015 alone if it is found to have avoided payments, a senior tax official said. (INDONESIA-GOOGLE/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2, PIX) moved, by Gayatri Suroyo and Eveline Danubrata, 625 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks waver as investors nervously await Fed, BOJ

TOKYO - Asian shares edged lower as investors nervously awaited the outcomes of two-day Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy meetings. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 650 words)

Major currencies pause as BOJ, Fed decisions loom

TOKYO - Major currencies come to a standstill as investors look to this week's policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve, with speculation rife that the Japanese central bank will make crucial changes to its easing programme. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expected by by 0500 GMT/0100EST, by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)

Gold retains strength ahead of Fed meeting

Gold edged up in Asian trade, extending gains into a second day, on expectations the Federal Reserve will leave U.S. interest rates unchanged at its two-day meeting that kicks off later. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 375 words)

Oil slips as Venezuela says market is 10 pct oversupplied

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell after Venezuela said that global supplies needed to fall by 10 percent in order to bring production down to consumption levels, and technical indicators also pointed to cheaper crude futures. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), by Henning Gloystein, moved, 325 words)

ECONOMY

Philippine cbank seen keeping rates steady, may eye 2017 tightening

MANILA - The Philippine central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday but may turn hawkish next year if inflation picks up and the Federal Reserve tightens policy, a Reuters poll showed. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL), moved, 175 words)

China should apply more differentiated property policy as prices surge-Xinhua

SHANGHAI - China should apply more differentiated property policy based on local conditions as home prices surge in some cities, the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary, as concerns grow that the market may be overheating in some areas. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY-POLICY (moved), moved, 275 words)

COMPANIES

Canada union far from a deal with GM ahead of strike deadline

TORONTO - Canada's main autoworkers union remained far from a deal with General Motors Co evening though the automaker had made a contract proposal, the union's president said ahead of a midnight strike deadline. (CANADA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Allison Martell and Ethan Lou, 475 words)

Takata shares tank after report some bidders considering bankruptcy proceedings

TOKYO - Shares in Takata Corp fell as much as 9 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report that some of the company's bidders are considering the possibility of some form of bankruptcy proceedings for the troubled Japanese air bag maker. (AUTOS-TAKATA/STOCKS (URGENT), moved, 130 words)