Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

EU's Katainen says free trade deal with Japan "very important"

SEOUL - European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Thursday that a free trade deal with Japan would be strategically "very important" for the European bloc. (JAPAN-EU/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares surge, dollar falters on slow-motion Fed

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY - Asian shares rallied, taking their cue from Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and slowed the pace of future hikes, knocking the dollar and lifting commodity prices. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), expected by 0630 GMT, by Nichola Saminather and Wayne Cole, 800 words)

Dollar sags after Fed stands pat, signals less aggressive rate rises

SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a near 4-week low against the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept monetary policy steady and projected a less aggressive path for interest rates hikes in coming years. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Masayuki Kitano, 450 words)

Oil climbs 1 percent after surprise U.S. crude stock draw

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose around 1 percent, extending gains from the previous session after a surprise third consecutive weekly U.S. crude inventory draw tightened the market. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)

Gold down on profit taking; stocks rally after Fed holds rates

BENGALURU - Gold prices edged down on Thursday as investors booked profits after the bullion rose over 1.5 percent in the previous session and opted for riskier assets like equities after the U.S.Federal Reserve held interest rates steady. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Swati Verma, 400 words)

ECONOMY

In interview, Tsipras sketches out path for Greece to exit crisis

NEW YORK - Greece's prime minister on Tuesday sketched out a path he hopes will finally allow his country to exit its seven-year-old economic crisis, holding out the possibility of positive growth this year and a partial return to the bond markets in 2017. (GREECE-TSIPRAS/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton, 950 words)

Australia cenbank upbeat on economy, but keeps door open for more easing

SYDNEY - The Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe gave an upbeat assessment of the economy in his first public appearance, but left the door ajar for more rate cuts as policy makers look to shore up record-low inflation and wages growth. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey, 450 words)

NZ's central bank stands pat but keeps door open to easing

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a generous 2.0 percent, remaining an outlier in a world of ultra-low or negative interest rates, but the high New Zealand dollar and tepid inflation may soon spur it to cut. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rebecca Howard and Charlotte Greenfield, 525 words)

COMPANIES

KDB considering lending $45 mln to help unload Hanjin cargo - source

SEOUL - Korea Development Bank (KDB), the lead creditor of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd is considering lending about 50 billion won to help unload stranded cargo, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joyce Lee, 325 words)

Developer Sunac China to buy 17 pct of enlarged Jinke Property for $600 mln

HONG KONG - Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said late that a subsidiary would buy a 17 percent stake in smaller peer Jinke Property's enlarged capital for 4 billion yuan ($599.75 million) in a private placement. (SUNAC-JINKE PROPERTY/ (moved), moved, 325 words)