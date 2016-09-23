Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

Japan must not rely solely on BOJ to revive economy - finmin

TOKYO - Japan's government must not rely solely on the Bank of Japan to boost economic growth and defeat deflation, following the central bank's decision to reboot its monetary policy framework, Finance Minister Taro Aso said. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 300 words)

Yahoo says hackers stole data from 500 mln accounts in 2014

Yahoo Inc said that at least 500 million of its accounts were hacked in 2014 by what it believed was a state-sponsored actor, a theft that appeared to be the world's biggest known cyber breach by far. (YAHOO-CYBER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Dustin Volz, 750 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares hold near 14-mth peak on Fed relief, JGB yields fall

TOKYO - Asian shares held near 14-month highs on revived bets the Federal Reserve is settling into a phase of very gradual interest rate rises while Japanese bond yields fell after the Bank of Japan's new policy scheme. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 675 words)

Dollar on track for weekly losses in wake of Fed, BOJ

TOKYO - The dollar gains but remains on track to end a tumultuous week with losses after the Federal Reserve trimmed its long-term interest rate expectations and the Bank of Japan rebooted its monetary policy framework. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1) expected by 0430 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 400 words)

Oil dips on technical selling after two days of strong rises

SINGAPORE - Oil prices eased, pulled down by a technical sell-off following two sessions of strong rises and on caution ahead of a gathering of OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to dicuss possible production cooperation to rein in global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 275 words)

Gold slips on firm dollar, set for best weekly gain in 2 months

BENGALURU - Gold slipped, after touching a two-week high in the previous session, on a stronger dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Asia investors steer through slipstream of fickle Fed

SINGAPORE - Having weathered almost two years of volatility spurred by a fickle Federal Reserve, most long-term investors in Asia's emerging markets barely blinked this week as the Fed once again redrew the future path of U.S. interest rates. (ASIA-MARKETS/FED (PIX), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 725 words)

COMPANIES

Hyundai to debut Genesis premium brand in China in 2-3 years -exec

HANAM - South Korea's Hyundai Motor will launch its standalone premium auto brand Genesis in China within two to three years, betting on a luxury lane to profit as competition bites at the lower end of the world's biggest auto market. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-GENESIS/ (PIX, INTERVIEW), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Tony Munroe, 561 words)

Dalian Wanda, Sony Pictures sign alliance, will co-finance films in China

SHANGHAI - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co has teamed up with Sony Corp's film unit in a deal that will see them co-finance some projects, including Sony Pictures' upcoming movie releases in the world's second largest economy. (DALIANWANDA-SONY/, moving shortly, 325 words)