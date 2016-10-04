Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

Stronger yen, not inflation, will trigger BOJ easing

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan would deepen negative interest interest rates to thwart any sharp spikes in the yen, which the central bank sees as an obstacle to stoking inflation and economic growth, sources familiar with its thinking say. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-YEN, moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)

+ See also:

- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 300 words)

China September data seen tipping mild pickup in economy

BEIJING - A flurry of data from China in coming weeks is expected to point to modest improvement in the economy in the third quarter as a government infrastructure spree and a housing boom boosts demand from steel and glass to furniture and appliances. (CHINA-ECONOMY/DATA (PREVIEW), moved, 625 words)

+ See also:

- (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 250 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares rise, dollar firms after upbeat US data

TOKYO - Asian shares shrugged off a sluggish start and pushed higher, with Japanese markets leading the way after an upbeat U.S. manufacturing survey bolstered the dollar. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 525 words)

Dollar up on upbeat manufacturing survey, "hard Brexit" fears hit pound

TOKYO - The dollar rose against the yen and euro on Tuesday, boosted by an upbeat U.S. manfacturing sector survey, while the pound wallowed near a three-decade low on concerns over a potential "hard Brexit" for Britain. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), by Shinichi Saoshiro, 475 words)

Oil prices dip on surging Iran sales, but looming OPEC deal offers support

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped early, weighed down by a rise in Iranian exports that adds to a global supply overhang, although a planned OPEC-led supply cut later this year has lent crude some support. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)

Gold hits 2-week low on strong dollar after U.S. data

Gold fell to over two-week lows on a stronger dollar after an upbeat U.S. economic data. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 400 words)

ECONOMY

BOK sees only small risk of capital flight when Fed raises rates

SEOUL - South Korea's central bank that any U.S. interest rate hikes had only limited prospects of triggering a massive flight of capital from South Korea, and it would not hike rates immediately after the U.S. does. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/CENBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christine Kim, 350 words)

Australia keeps rates on hold amid home building bonanza

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank left interest rates at 1.5 percent as it weighs the effect of past easing and the biggest-ever boom in apartment building helps underpin economic activity and jobs growth. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 550 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung BioLogics IPO may raise $2 bln in S. Korea's third biggest listing

SEOUL - Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, a contract manufacturer of biotech drugs for global pharmaceutical firms, said its initial public offering is expected to raise as much as $2 billion in what is set to be South Korea's third-largest IPO. (SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee, 200 words)

China Evergrande plans backdoor Shenzhen listing of property assets

HONG KONG - China Evergrande Group plans to inject almost all of its property assets into a Shenzhen-listed company, orchestrating a backdoor listing in mainland China that could potentially fetch it a higher valuation. (EVERGRANDE-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Clare Jim and Elzio Barreto, 425 words)

Petroperu says it expects oil pipeline to reopen in 4-5 months

LIMA - Peruvian state-owned energy company Petroperu will ask local communities to help protect its oil pipeline from the vandalism that it blames for several leaks in the Amazon this year, the company's new president said Monday. (PERU-OIL/PETROPERU (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mitra Taj, 400 words)