Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

TOP STORIES

Fed's Fischer says low neutral rate a sign of potential economic trouble

WASHINGTON - Evidence that the so-called natural rate of interest has fallen to low levels could mean the economy is stuck in a low-growth rut that could prove hard to escape, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said. (USA-FED/FISCHER (moved), moved, 400 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks up on solid US data, gold hit by stimulus taper fears

TOKYO - Asian shares firmed thanks to stronger U.S. economic data, while growing prospects of a near-term U.S. rate hike and possible tapering of stimulus in Europe hit gold and lifted the dollar to one-month highs versus the yen. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)

Dollar solidly bid as markets brace for Friday's jobs report

TOKYO - The dollar stood tall against the yen in early Asian trading and was steady against other rivals ahead of this week's nonfarm payrolls report that could reinforce expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by December. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, 400 words)

Oil prices dip after reaching June highs on U.S. crude stock draw

SINGAPORE - Oil prices eased but remained near June highs reached the previous session when they were buoyed by a fall in U.S. crude inventories. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 392 words)

Gold slips on dollar strength ahead of U.S. jobs data

BENGALURU - Gold prices slipped as the dollar firmed and equities rose ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Swati Verma, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Thai economic recovery on track amid steady interest rates - c.bank chief

NEW YORK - Thailand's economic recovery has remained on track while interest rates have been held steady at a low rate, the Bank of Thailand governor said, suggesting that policy easing is not expected for the time being. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/CENBANK, moved, by Dion Rabouin, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Lenovo in talks to take over Fujitsu's PC business - source

TOKYO - China's Lenovo Group Ltd is in talks to bring Fujitsu Ltd's personal computer business under its control, allowing the Japanese company to focus on IT services and other businesses, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said. (LENOVO GROUP-FUJITSU/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Samsung Elec to carefully review Elliott proposals, shares hit record high

SEOUL/NEW YORK - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will carefully review proposals made by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management for restructuring and a special dividend, pushing the firm's shares to a record high. (SAMSUNG ELEC-ELLIOTTMANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee and Michael Flaherty, 656 words)