FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 7, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

G20 debated global risks, impact of ultra-easy monetary policy -Japan

WASHINGTON - Finance ministers from the world's top economies debated global economic risks and the potential impact that ultra-loose monetary policies have on banks' profits, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said. (IMF-G20/JAPAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 350 words)

IMF warns U.S. rate hike could disrupt Asian capital flows

WASHINGTON - A disorderly reaction to possible U.S. interest rate hikes could disrupt capital flows and heighten asset price volatility in Asia, the International Monetary Fund said. (IMF-G20/ASIAPAC (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 375 words)

BOJ Kuroda calls for prompt solution to Europe's banking woes

WASHINGTON - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday urged European policymakers to act promptly to solve the region's banking sector problems, signaling a delay could have a negative effect on their economies. (IMF-G20/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 375 words)

MARKETS

Sterling recoups some losses after near 10 percent plunge; stocks slip

HONG KONG/TOKYO - Sterling recouped some losses after plunging to a three-decade low in Asian trade amid growing fears of a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union, though the broader global market impact was limited with stocks down only slightly. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Hideyuki Sano, 675 words)

Sterling dives to 31-year low as "hard" Brexit fears take toll

SINGAPORE/TOKYO - Sterling plunged to a 31-year low on Friday as anxiety over a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union triggered a wave of selling, leaving the currency vulnerable to further falls even as it recouped some of the steep losses. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano and Lisa Twaronite, 425 words)

Gold slips, heads for worst weekly drop since Nov. 2015

Gold fell for a ninth straight session on a stronger dollar ahead of key U.S. jobs data and the metal was headed for its worst weekly dip in nearly a year on increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate rise by year end. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)

Entire oil futures curve moves above $50 as financial confidence in crude rises

SINGAPORE - U.S. oil futures held above $50 per barrel on Friday as the entire crude forward curve pushed above above that level in a sign that financial markets have increasing confidence in the sector. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 425 words)

ECONOMY

China Sept forex reserves fall more than expected

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight month in September and by slightly more than markets had expected, suggesting fresh capital outflows from the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/FOREX-RESERVES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Adam Jourdan and Sue-Lin Wong, 550 words)

+ See also:

- (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung sees Q3 profit jump as chip surge eases smartphone recall blues

SEOUL - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co expects third-quarter profit grew 5.6 percent, beating estimates, as a pickup in chip and display earnings likely offset the impact of a global smartphone recall that has roiled the tech giant. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 550 words)

Avolon Holdings to buy CIT Group's aircraft leasing unit for $10 bln

Avolon Holdings Ltd, part of China's acquisitive HNA Group, said it agreed to buy the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group Inc for $10 billion to create the world's third-largest aircraft leasing company. (CIT GRUP-DIVESTITURE/BOHAI FIN HOLD (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words)

Sun sets on Ford's Australian manufacturing business

SYDNEY - The last Australian-made six-cylinder Ford Falcon rolled off an assembly line, marking the end of Ford's 91-year history of car-making in a country that simultaneously fell out of love with big cars and manufacturing. (FORD MOTOR-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Jonathan Barrett, 350 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.