Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

TOP STORIES

G20 debated global risks, impact of ultra-easy monetary policy -Japan

WASHINGTON - Finance ministers from the world's top economies debated global economic risks and the potential impact that ultra-loose monetary policies have on banks' profits, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said. (IMF-G20/JAPAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 350 words)

IMF warns U.S. rate hike could disrupt Asian capital flows

WASHINGTON - A disorderly reaction to possible U.S. interest rate hikes could disrupt capital flows and heighten asset price volatility in Asia, the International Monetary Fund said. (IMF-G20/ASIAPAC (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 375 words)

BOJ Kuroda calls for prompt solution to Europe's banking woes

WASHINGTON - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday urged European policymakers to act promptly to solve the region's banking sector problems, signaling a delay could have a negative effect on their economies. (IMF-G20/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 375 words)

MARKETS

Sterling recoups some losses after near 10 percent plunge; stocks slip

HONG KONG/TOKYO - Sterling recouped some losses after plunging to a three-decade low in Asian trade amid growing fears of a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union, though the broader global market impact was limited with stocks down only slightly. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Hideyuki Sano, 675 words)

Sterling dives to 31-year low as "hard" Brexit fears take toll

SINGAPORE/TOKYO - Sterling plunged to a 31-year low on Friday as anxiety over a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union triggered a wave of selling, leaving the currency vulnerable to further falls even as it recouped some of the steep losses. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano and Lisa Twaronite, 425 words)

Gold slips, heads for worst weekly drop since Nov. 2015

Gold fell for a ninth straight session on a stronger dollar ahead of key U.S. jobs data and the metal was headed for its worst weekly dip in nearly a year on increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate rise by year end. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)

Entire oil futures curve moves above $50 as financial confidence in crude rises

SINGAPORE - U.S. oil futures held above $50 per barrel on Friday as the entire crude forward curve pushed above above that level in a sign that financial markets have increasing confidence in the sector. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 425 words)

ECONOMY

China Sept forex reserves fall more than expected

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight month in September and by slightly more than markets had expected, suggesting fresh capital outflows from the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/FOREX-RESERVES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Adam Jourdan and Sue-Lin Wong, 550 words)

+ See also:

- (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung sees Q3 profit jump as chip surge eases smartphone recall blues

SEOUL - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co expects third-quarter profit grew 5.6 percent, beating estimates, as a pickup in chip and display earnings likely offset the impact of a global smartphone recall that has roiled the tech giant. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 550 words)

Avolon Holdings to buy CIT Group's aircraft leasing unit for $10 bln

Avolon Holdings Ltd, part of China's acquisitive HNA Group, said it agreed to buy the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group Inc for $10 billion to create the world's third-largest aircraft leasing company. (CIT GRUP-DIVESTITURE/BOHAI FIN HOLD (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words)

Sun sets on Ford's Australian manufacturing business

SYDNEY - The last Australian-made six-cylinder Ford Falcon rolled off an assembly line, marking the end of Ford's 91-year history of car-making in a country that simultaneously fell out of love with big cars and manufacturing. (FORD MOTOR-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Jonathan Barrett, 350 words)