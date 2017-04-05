Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Deeptha Sreedhar, +91 80 6749 9214

TOP STORIES

Australia banking watchdog warns of more curbs on housing

SYDNEY - Australia's banking watchdog says that authorities can and will take further action if needed to stop a debt-fuelled bubble in the country's red-hot housing market. (AUSTRALIA-BANKS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jamie Freed and Swati Pandey, 377 words)

BHP declares force majeure on Bowen Basin coal deliveries

SYDNEY - BHP Billiton, the world's biggest exporter of coal used to make steel, declares force majeure for coal deliveries from its mines in Australia's Bowen Basin after a cyclone damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports. (AUSTRALIA-CYCLONE/COAL (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 299 words)

MARKETS

Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage

HONG KONG - Asian stocks rise, helped by a bounce in Chinese shares, though the underlying sentiment was still cautious with investors wary of taking big positions before Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping start their summit on Thursday.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the day, by Saikat Chatterjee, 495 words)

Dollar edges up vs yen on 'gotobi' payment date, faces summit pressure

TOKYO - The dollar regains some traction against the yen in Asian trade, but remained under pressure after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea.(GLOBAL-FOREX, updating throughout the day, 348 words)

Gold steady ahead of Trump, Xi meet; March Fed minutes awaited

Gold prices hold firm near a one-month high hit in the prior session, as appetite for riskier assets eased ahead of a meeting between leaders of the United States and China. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Sethuraman N R, 410 words)

Oil rises to near 1-month high on gradual tightening of supplies

SINGAPORE - Oil prices climb to one-month high on signs of gradual tightening in a market bloated by years of overproduction that has left storage tanks around the world brimming with unsold fuel.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 421 words)

ECONOMY

China coking coal surges amid shipment disruptions after Cyclone Debbie

MANILA - Chinese coking coal futures jump more than 7 percent to a four-month high amid worries over tighter supply after Cyclone Debbie slammed into top supplier Australia, crippling exports of the steelmaking raw material.(ASIA-IRONORE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 414 words)

Gig economy creates ripples in Australia’s A$2.1 trln pension pool

SYDNEY - When ride-hailing company Uber started in 2014, Sydney resident Rosalina Kariotakis was among the first drivers to sign up, becoming part of the "gig economy" where freelance work is transforming the traditional job market in step with advances in technology.(AUSTRALIA-GIG/PENSIONS (PIX), moved, by Cecile Lefort, 551 words)

Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in March-VFACTS

SYDNEY - Australian new vehicle sales bounce modestly in March as the timing of the Easter holidays resulted in more selling days compared to the same month last year.(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 190 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung to ride soaring chip profits in Q1, Galaxy S8 aura in 2017

SEOUL - Record earnings at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's chip division is set to propel the tech giant's first-quarter profit to a three-and-a-half-year high, and the quarters ahead could be even better if its newest smartphone, Galaxy S8, is a success. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/PREVIEW (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 494 words)

ChemChina, Syngenta win U.S. antitrust approval for deal

WASHINGTON - The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG on condition that it divest three products, the Federal Trade Commission said.(SYNGENTA AG-M&A/CHINA NATL CHEM (UPDATE 2), moved, by Diane Bartz, 305 words)

NZ's Comvita issues profit warning as informal channels to China struggle

WELLINGTON - New Zealand honey exporter Comvita Ltd issues a profit warning due to problems with its informal channels into China, sending its shares down more than 13 percent.(COMVITA-OUTLOOK/(UPDATE 1), moved, 203 words)