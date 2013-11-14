Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/12.30AM ET

Editor: Aching Susanna, +91-80-3049-4835

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Not so happy birthday: Abenomics ages, challenges remain

TOKYO - A year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took financial markets by storm with promises to revive the moribund Japanese economy, data shows growth slowed sharply and that his “Abenomics” policy mix is yet to secure a durable recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/, moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 800 words)

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 450 words

MARKETS

Asian stocks bounce as Yellen flags Fed support for economy

TOKYO - Asian stocks bounce from six-week lows, spurred by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen’s dovish comments which suggested the U.S. economy could count on stimulus support for a longer period than markets anticipate. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), expect by 0530 GMT/1.30AM ET, by Hideyuki Sano, 800 words)

ECONOMY

S.Korea c.bank holds rates for sixth mth in Nov, as expected

SEOUL - South Korea’s central bank hold interest rates steady for a sixth consecutive month, as expected, while monitoring a steady economic recovery as analysts largely expect it to keep policy steady until late next year. (KOREA-ECONOMY/RATES, moved, by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee, 450 words)

Singapore to release detailed Q3 GDP data on Nov 21

SINGAPORE - Singapore will report detailed third quarter data on Nov. 21 that will likely show the economy grew faster than the government initially estimated. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Australian dairy takeover war heats up with new Bega offer

SYDNEY - The hotly contested takeover battle for Australia’s oldest dairy company got even hotter as its largest shareholder Bega Cheese Ltd raised its bid to $461 million and said its offer will not be subject to conditions imposed by other suitors. (AUSTRALIA-WCB/, moved, 550 words)

- (AUSTRALIA-VIRGINAUSTRALIA/, moved, 200 words)

Australia not risking its food security, says GrainCorp CEO

SYDNEY - GrainCorp’s chief executive officer said on Thursday suggestions that Australia is risking its food security, fears that have a key element of political opposition to its takeover by Archer Daniel Midland Co, are a fictitious story. (AUSTRALIA-GRAINCORP/, moved, by Colin Packham, 400 words)

India’s Sun Pharma raises 2013/14 revenue outlook to 25 pct

MUMBAI - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s top drugmaker by market value, raise its consolidated revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2014 to 25 percent from 18 to 20 percent. (SUNPHARMA-OUTLOOK/, moved, 350 words)

COMMODITIES

Chinese state media kick into high gear to ease GMO food fears

BEIJING - China’s state media are working overtime to persuade the public that genetically modified food is safe, apparently softening up the population for a policy switch to allow the sale of such food to ensure its 1.35 billion people have enough to eat. (CHINA-GMO/, moved, by David Stanway and Niu Shuping, 750 words)

As oil flows east, race is wide open to price Asia’s imports

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI - China will increasingly dominate global oil trade with a fuel import bill worth half a trillion dollars a year by the end of the decade - a lucrative prospect for futures exchanges battling to provide the benchmark to price Asia’s oil. (CHINA-OIL/PRICE, moved, by Florence Tan and Fayen Wong, 1,250 words)

Thailand plans to sell 450,000 T rice from stocks, but success doubted

BANGKOK - Thailand will tender to sell 450,000 tonnes of rice from its record stocks next week, a government official said, but the sale could flop like earlier attempts due to thin demand. (THAILAND-RICE/TENDER, moved, 350 words)

INVESTMENTS

CNH Tracker-Dim sum yields face upward pressure amid heavy supply

HONG KONG - Yields in the offshore yuan bond market are facing upward pressure as a jumbo China government bond sale jostles with other investment grade issuers to get deals done before the year draws to a close. (MARKETS-OFFSHORE/YUAN, moved, by Michelle Chen, 1,000 words)