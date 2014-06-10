Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/12.30AM ET

Editor: Aching Susanna, +91-80-3049-4835

TOP STORIES

CITIC Resources warns over China port probe as metal financing worries spread

HONG KONG - CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd says metal it owns at Qingdao port may be affected by a probe into suspected fraud, the latest firm caught up in a scandal that has raised broader worries about risks of metal financing in China. (CITICRESOURCES-QINGDAO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 700 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks hit 3-yr high on promising economic signs, Wall St

TOKYO - Asia stocks nudge three-year highs on rising optimism over global growth prospects and a record-run on Wall Street, helping lift Treasury yields and the dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), expect by 0530 GMT/1.30AM ET, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 800 words)

ECONOMY

China May inflation at 4-month high, but plenty of room for stimulus if needed

BEIJING - China’s consumer inflation edge up to a four-month high of 2.5 percent in May while factory price deflation ease, reinforcing signs of stabilisation in the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 600 words)

BOJ to stand pat, may revise up view on overseas growth

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady on Friday and may slightly revise up its assessment on overseas growth, signalling confidence that the economy is on course to meet its inflation target next year without additional stimulus. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 750 words)

Bank of Korea seen holding policy rate at June meeting

SEOUL - South Korea’s central bank is expected to hold its policy interest rate on Thursday and is then seen likely to raise rates in its next monetary decision, perhaps as early as July, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday. (KOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL), moved, 500 words)

COMPANIES

China IPO market resumes after 4-month hiatus

SHANGHAI - Seven Chinese firms launch mainland initial public offerings, marking a resumption of China’s IPO market after a four-month hiatus which could wipe out as much as 6 percent of investment banks’ revenue this year. (CHINA-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 600 words)

E-tailers growth ensnared in India’s logistics jungle

MUMBAI - Online retailers jostling for a chunk of India’s $13 billion e-commerce trade are so desperate to avoid snarled roads and inefficient railways that they fly their packages in the passenger cabin of costly commercial flights. The cargo, however, often gets bumped off. (INDIA RETAIL/, moved, by Nandita Bose, 1,050 words)

Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo to raise prices by 5 pct in Japan

TOKYO - Fast Retailing Co Ltd will raise prices by around 5 percent at its Uniqlo casual clothing stores in Japan due to rising procurement costs and a weaker yen - a long awaited move that should help shore up profit margins. (FAST RETAILING-UNIQLO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

INVESTMENTS

In China, small plane makers chase growth in auto industry slipstream

BEIJING - With 100 years of aviation heritage, Piaggio Aero Industries SpA has only ever made planes in its native Italy. Now the supplier of private aircraft for the Ferrari motor racing team is looking into a new joint venture far from home - manufacturing in China. (CHINA-BUSINESS JETS/ (GRAPHIC,PIX), moved, by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller, 1,250 words)