Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Fed's Evans sees benefits to overshooting inflation target

The U.S. Federal Reserve should engineer monetary policy to spur inflation to rise above its two-percent target because the costs of doing so are less than in past decades, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said. (USA-FED/EVANS (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

China premier says economy improving, debt risks under control

BEIJING - China's economy performed better than expected in the third quarter and the country's debt risks are under control, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech in Macau. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PREMIER (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares mostly lower, oil near 1-year high on output cut views

SINGAPORE - Asian shares were mostly lower, while oil prices hovered near one-year highs on growing expectations of an output cut by OPEC producers. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by Nichola Saminather, 625 words)

Dollar firm, sterling on the defensive over Brexit impact fears

TOKYO - The dollar firms while recently beleaguered sterling wallows close to recent lows on continuing fears about the likely impact on Britain from exiting the European Union. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0430 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 450 words)

Gold prices edge down as U.S. rate hike views boost dollar

Gold prices edged lower after two sessions of gains, with the U.S. dollar strengthening amid speculation the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates in December. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 350 words)

Oil prices dip but stay near 1-yr highs on expected output cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged down but held near one-year highs touched on growing expectations of an output cut by OPEC producers, with traders saying the price outlook remains bullish as confidence in crude markets rises. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 325 words)

ECONOMY

Australia business conditions pick up in Sept - bank survey

SYDNEY - Australian business conditions picked up in September as sales and profits rebounded while a marked rise in forward orders pointed to further growth ahead, a survey showed. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 275 words)

COMPANIES

Singapore shuts Swiss bank, fines DBS, UBS over 1MDB

Singapore's central bank ordered shut down a second Swiss bank in the city-state and fined banks DBS and UBS in its biggest crackdown on alleged money-laundering activities connected with Malaysian sovereign fund 1MDB.(SINGAPORE-SCANDAL/FALCON (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga, pix, graphic, 800 words)

Samsung halts Galaxy Note 7 sales over fire concerns, tells users to switch off

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd halted sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and told owners to stop using them while it investigates reports of fires, fuelling expectations the tech giant will scrap the flagship device. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Se Young Lee, 745 words)