Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct as expected as construction booms, debt rises
BEIJING - China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, steady from the previous quarter and in line with expectations, as increased government spending and a property boom offset stubbornly weak exports. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Kevin Yao and Elias Glenn, 300 words)
Asian shares extend rally, relieved at China growth
SYDNEY - Asian shares rose for a second session as a barrage of Chinese data confirmed the economy had stabilised on the back of government spending and a hot housing market, even if worries about debt continue to mount. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Wayne Cole, 550 words)
Dollar down from 7-month high; Aussie trims gains after China data
SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar stepped back from a seven-month high against an index of currencies after U.S. consumer prices showed a moderation in underlying inflation, prompting markets to trim bets on a December Federal Reserve rate hike. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)
Oil rises on U.S. crude inventory draw, falling Chinese output
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose, lifted by a report of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and declining production in China, while an upbeat OPEC statement on its planned output cut also supported the market. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)
Gold holds gains on weaker dollar, rising stocks cap gains
Gold prices held on to gains, after rising 0.6 percent the session before on a weaker U.S. dollar, but rising equities capped gains. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 400 words)
Indonesia c.bank seen taking a pause after multiple rate cuts
JAKARTA - Indonesia's central bank, which has cut rates aggressively this year, is expected to hold its benchmark steady on Thursday as it assesses the impact of earlier policy easing on the sluggish economy. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Gayatri Suroyo, 400 words)
Australia's Tabcorp, Tatts agree $8.7 bln betting merger
SYDNEY - Australia's Tabcorp Holdings and Tatts Group said they will merge to form a A$11.3 billion betting powerhouse in an effort to fend off a growing challenge from overseas online rivals. (TABCORP-M&A/TATTS GROUP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jamie Freed and Tom Westbrook, 550 words)
BHP says sees early signs of commodity recovery
SYDNEY - BHP Billiton the world's biggest diversified miner, said it was finally detecting indications of a commodity market turnaround, giving its most upbeat assessment in about five years. (BHP BILLITON-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by James Regan, 400 words)
Samsung faces potential class action in U.S. over Note 7
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's U.S. unit is facing a proposed class action lawsuit from three Galaxy Note 7 customers, according to a filing in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/CLASS ACTION (moved), by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, 200 words)