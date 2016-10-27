FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET
October 27, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 10 months ago

Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

UK economy set to sidestep Q3 slump, but tougher times lie ahead

LONDON - Britain escaped a severe economic slowdown in the three months after the Brexit referendum shock, official figures are expected to show on Thursday, further diminishing the chance of a fresh interest rate cut by the Bank of England next week. (BRITAIN-EU/ECONOMY-Q3 (moved), by William Schomberg, 400 words)

BOJ won't try to push down super-long yields -Kuroda

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda the central bank would not try to push down super-long government bond yields - even if they rise further - because it is focused on controlling the yield curve for out to 10 years. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 525 words)

MARKETS

Asia shares extend losses, dollar off highs

TOKYO - Asian shares extended losses after disappointing earnings from technology giant Apple dragged on Wall Street, while the dollar remained shy of this week's nearly nine-month highs.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, 475 words)

Dollar edges up vs yen, higher yields support euro and sterling

TOKYO - The dollar edged up against the yen early while the euro and sterling held their gains versus the greenback, with a rise in bond yields supporting the currencies.(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by Shinichi Saoshiro, 425 words)

Oil lingers below $50 over doubts OPEC can coordinate output cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were stable, but remained below $50 a barrel, as doubts over OPEC's ability to organise a coordinated production cut weighed on markets, while firm demand and concerns over Venezuela's stability offered support. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)

Gold broadly steady; investors eye demand

Physical demand ahead of the festival season in India kept gold prices steady amid a firm dollar, while markets awaited more directions on a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

China Sept industrial profit growth slows, signals fragile recovery

BEIJING - Profit growth in China's industrial firms slowed in September from the previous month's rapid pace as several sectors showed weak activity, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy remains underpowered despite emerging signs of stability. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL PROFITS (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

China courier ZTO delivers year's biggest U.S. IPO

NEW YORK - Chinese package delivery company ZTO Express said it raised $1.4 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering of the year on Wednesday as its backers cashed in on China's booming online-shopping industry. (ZTOEXPRESS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lauren Hirsch, 550 words)

Samsung Elec vows mobile rebound after Q3 Note 7 shock

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it aims to recover quickly from the disastrous withdrawal of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 that dragged third-quarter mobile earnings to their lowest in nearly eight years. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 500 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
