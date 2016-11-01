Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708604041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

BOJ keeps policy steady, delays inflation target again

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus despite cutting its inflation forecasts and warning of risks to the price outlook, signalling that it will stand pat unless a severe shock threatens to derail a fragile economy recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 500 words)

China Oct factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 2 years-official PMI

BEIJING - Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, adding to views that the world's second-largest economy is stabilising thanks to a construction boom. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

MARKETS

Upbeat China factory surveys buoy Asia stocks but can't trump US election jitters

HONG KONG - Stronger-than-expected factory growth in China helped Asian stocks erase early losses, but investors remained cautious as the acrimonious U.S. presidential election campaign entered its final week. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 650 words)

Dollar edges up as Fed, U.S. jobs data awaited

TOKYO - The dollar edged higher as the final days of the contentious U.S. presidential campaign overshadowed other major market events, as investors weighed the latest concerns about an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 650 words)

+ See also

- Reuters monthly forex poll - November 2016

The survey of over 100 strategists covers the outlook for the dollar versus major currencies alongside the Swiss franc, Canadian dollar, Swedish and Norwegian crowns, Russian rouble and the Turkish lira. The poll also includes the outlook for Latin American, African and other emerging market currencies over the next 12 months.

(FOREX-POLL/ASIA, expect at 0800 GMT/04.00 AM E.T., by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

(FOREX-POLL/EURO, expect at 0725 GMT/03.25 AM E.T., by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

(FOREX-POLL/STERLING, expect at 0715 GMT/03.15 AM E.T., by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Oil prices rise from one-month lows after OPEC approves strategy

TOKYO - Oil prices edged higher from one-month lows in early trading in Asia after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing production. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 325 words)

Gold steady; investors await cues from Fed

Gold was mostly unchanged early amid easing equities and a steady U.S. dollar, with investors sitting tight awaiting cues from the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on a possible interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 400 words)

ECONOMY

Australia central bank holds rates, talks up economy

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank held rates steady for a third month, with markets wagering a windfall from surging export prices and concerns over a hot housing market could mean its five-year easing cycle was all but done. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 475 words)

COMPANIES

Oilfield services shakeup in cards after GE-Baker Hughes deal

NEW YORK - General Electric Co's deal with Baker Hughes Inc to create the world's No. 2 oilfield services business is the clearest signal yet that consolidation is picking up in the energy sector as companies face long-term lower oil prices. (BAKER HUGHES-M&A/GE-DEALS (REPEAT, GRAPHICS, PIX), moved, by Jessica Resnick-Ault, 600 words)

Samsung Elec CEO says firm must learn from crisis

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said the South Korean tech giant must improve, as it reels from the costly withdrawal of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. (SAMSUNG ELEC-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Panasonic shares plunge after heavy spending causes weaker outlook

TOKYO - Panasonic Corp shares plunged on as investors reacted to a sharp downward revision of the electronics maker's profit forecast, brought about by heavy spending to build its automotive battery business. (PANASONIC-STOCKS/ (moved), 275 words)