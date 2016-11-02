Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041

TOP STORIES

Political attacks on Bank of England threaten its independence - NIESR

LONDON - Attacks on the Bank of England from British politicians threaten the central bank's independence and could ultimately undermine trust in monetary policy, the head of a top research institute said. (BRITAIN-BOE/NIESR (moved), 400 words)

MARKETS

Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening U.S. election race

TOKYO - Asian shares tumbled to seven-week lows and the dollar was on the defensive as investors were rattled by signs the U.S. presidential election race was tightening just days out to the Nov. 8 vote. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 700 words)

Dollar slumps as tightening U.S. election race rattles nerves

TOKYO - The dollar slumps as the U.S. presidential election increasingly looks too close to call, jangling investors' nerves and fuelling demand for perceived havens such as the Japanese yen. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), just moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 578 words)

Oil extends losses after report shows surprise U.S. stocks build

TOKYO - Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day, as jittery investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after industry data showed a surprise build in inventories, underlining a persistent global glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 250 words)

Gold steady ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Gold held steady, off near one-month highs touched in the previous session, with markets waiting for the outcome later in the day of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 400 words)

ECONOMY

New Zealand employment surges, but wage growth still slow

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's jobless rate dropped to near eight-year lows last quarter as employment blew past all expectations, yet stubbornly low wage growth meant the broadly strong numbers were still no bar to another cut in interest rates. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (REPEAT, UPDATE 1), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 400 words)

+ See also

- (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT), moved, 81 words)

COMPANIES

Valeant says in talks to sell Salix stomach-drug business

Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks with third parties to sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets. (VALEANT-M&A/TAKEDA PHARMA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Carl O'Donnell and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 500 words)

Fonterra ramps up cream production targeted at Chinese consumers

WELLINGTON - Fonterra is ramping up production of its UHT cream, the dairy giant said on Tuesday, to meet growing demand from Asia for dairy produce that does not need refrigeration. (FONTERRA-CHINA/CREAM (moved), 250 words)