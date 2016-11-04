Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Saranyamol, +91 7708694041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. employment growth, wages seen picking up in October

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the case for a December interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)

Japan's services sector returns to expansion in October as orders recover-PMI

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Activity in Japan's services sector expanded for the first time in three months in October, a private survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting consumer spending is picking up after a series of typhoons kept shoppers at home. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/PMI-SERVICES (URGENT), (moved), 150 words)

China October data seen offering more signs of stability, room for reforms

BEIJING - A flurry of data from China in the coming weeks is expected to reinforce views that the world's second-largest economy is stabilising, despite stubbornly weak exports and worries that a property boom is peaking. (CHINA-ECONOMY/DATA (REPEAT, PREVIEW), moved, 750 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares slip, dollar nurses losses as US election looms

TOKYO - Asian shares slipped and the dollar nursed losses in a week marked by growing uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, 700 words)

Dollar inches up before US jobs data, still captive to US election woes

TOKYO - The dollar clawed back some ground against its major peers ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day, but remained captive to jitters over a tightening U.S. presidential election race. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 575 words)

Oil prices steady after 5 days of declines, sentiment bearish

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up, stabilising after five straight days of falls triggered by a surge in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over the ability of producers to coordinate output cuts. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold holds above $1,300 on U.S. election jitters

Gold was steady above $1,300 an ounce, with safe-haven appetite buoyed by signs the U.S. presidential election is tightening just days before next week's vote. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 375 words)

ECONOMY

Australia's central bank upbeat on economy; retail sales rise

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank said it sees "reasonable prospects" of achieving sustainable economic growth as solid demand from China boosts commodity prices and revives the terms of trade, suggesting further cuts in interest rates are off the agenda. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/STATEMENT (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Swati Pandey, 475 words)

New Zealand c.bank seen cutting rates even as economy booms

WELLINGTON - A rate cut is considered almost a certainty when the New Zealand central bank meets next week, a move that seems at odds with the Pacific island nation's economy which is charging ahead amid a population and housing boom. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 525 words)

COMPANIES

China's Wanda extends Hollywood push with Dick Clark deal

SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO - China's Dalian Wanda has agreed a $1 billion takeover of Dick Clark Productions, the company that runs the Golden Globe awards and Miss America pageants, extending the Chinese property-to-entertainment conglomerate's buying spree in Hollywood. (DICK CLARK-M&A/WANDA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 425 words)

Takata mulls bankruptcy for U.S. unit, filing will take time - source

WASHINGTON/TOKYO - Japan's Takata Corp is considering a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit as the air bag maker looks for a sponsor to help pay for liabilities related to its faulty inflators, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Shepardson, 400 words)