Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

TOP STORIES

BOJ policymakers admit time needed to hit price target-Sept minutes

TOKYO - A majority of Bank of Japan policymakers believe it could take time for inflation expectations to firm, underscoring lingering doubts on how effective the BOJ's new policy framework would be in achieving its ambitious 2 percent price target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 475 words)

UK businesses see slower investment growth - surveys

LONDON - British manufacturers plan to trim investment in new machinery following June's vote to leave the European Union, but fears of a collapse in investment look misplaced, a trade body said. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (moved), by David Milliken, 450 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks bounce as optimism over Clinton grows; dollar strong

HONG KONG - Asian stocks bounced and the dollar strengthened after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 700 words)

Asian investor's haven for US elections:yen and a basket of arms

SINGAPORE - No matter who wins the race for the White House, markets are betting on one truly safe investment, and that is the currency of a country with bleak economic prospects - Japan. (USA-ELECTION/MARKETS-ASIA), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan and Nichola Saminather, pix, 1,000 words)

Dollar jumps as FBI decision gives Clinton eleventh hour boost

TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar jumps as news that Democrat Hillary Clinton would not face criminal charges related to her use of a private e-mail server gives the U.S. presidential contender an eleventh hour boost before the Nov. 8 election. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), just moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Wayne Cole, 500 words)

Oil prices bounce back after week of sharp falls

SINGAPORE - Oil futures rose, with traders citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the previous week that brought prices to their lowest since early August because of ongoing weak fundamentals. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)

Gold slumps as dollar, stocks jump after FBI clears Clinton

Gold retreated as the U.S. dollar and stocks strengthened after the FBI said it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton just two days ahead of the U.S. election. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 400 words)

ECONOMY

NZ raises Q3 CPI estimate, central bank still seen easing

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's statistics bureau corrected its third-quarter consumer price index to show inflation had risen faster than originally reported, just days before the country's central bank was expected to cut interest rates to record lows. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 350 words)

COMPANIES

Potential bidders for Takata may balk at GM bankruptcy precedent

WILMINGTON - As auto supplier Takata Corp prepares for a possible U.S. bankruptcy filing, potential bidders are poring over a recent U.S. court ruling that could expose a buyer to liability for the company's defective air bags, sources have told Reuters. (AUTOS-TAKATA/GM (moved), by Tom Hals, 925 words)