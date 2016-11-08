Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041

TOP STORIES

China Oct exports, imports fall more than expected

BEIJING - China's October exports fell 7.3 percent from a year earlier, while imports shrank 1.4 percent, both declining more than expected, official data showed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT), moved, 125 words)

UK shop spending leaps in October, inflation fears mount - surveys

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British consumers ramped up their spending last month but some of the increase was due to higher motor fuel prices and concerns about higher inflation are growing, surveys showed. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (moved), 400 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares edge up as investors cautiously optimistic on Clinton win

SINGAPORE - Most Asian stock markets rose ahead of the U.S. presidential election, with investors optimistic but cautious over improving prospects for a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Nichola Saminather, 575 words)

Dollar steady ahead of U.S. presidential election

TOKYO - The dollar steadies in Asia, keeping gains made in the previous session on the growing prospect of a victory for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after the FBI cleared her of any possibility of criminal charges in its latest probe. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0600 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 450 words)

Oil prices steady ahead of US election, but weak China data weighs

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were stable after posting strong gains the previous day when investors piled money into financial markets in expectation that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidential election. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)

Gold steady ahead of U.S. presidential election

Gold steadied early Tuesday along with the dollar, after dropping nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as uncertainty just hours ahead of the U.S. presidential election kept wary investors locked into the safe-haven commodity. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), moved, 350 words)

ECONOMY

Australia business conditions falter in Oct-survey

SYDNEY - Australian business conditions faltered in October as sales growth slowed while weakness in retail prices pointed to still-low inflation and the chance interest rates may yet have to be eased further. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT (moved), 300 words)

COMPANIES

FedEx grounds one plane over GE engine part concern

FedEx Corp is grounding one of its planes temporarily that has an engine General Electric Co flagged after a passenger jet erupted in flames last month, a spokesman for the cargo airline told Reuters on Monday. (CHICAGO-AIRPLANE/FEDEX (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 350 words)

S.Korea prosecutors raid Samsung Electronics in probe over scandal

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Electronics as part of a probe over a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her friend who is alleged to have exerted improper influence in state affairs. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park, 500 words)

German prosecutors confirm probe targeting VW's chairman

HAMBURG/WASHINGTON - German prosecutors confirmed on Monday they are investigating Volkswagen AG's supervisory board chairman over suspected market manipulation, in another blow to efforts to contain fallout from the automaker's diesel emissions scandal. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)