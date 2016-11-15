Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

S.Korea Oct exports match initial estimates, imports contraction smaller

SEOUL - South Korean exports fell 3.2 percent on year in October, unchanged from previous estimates and improving from a 5.9 percent decline a month earlier, revised data showed. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/TRADE-REVISED (moved), 150 words)

Australia's central banks sees inflation risks balanced

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank expects core inflation to pick up gradually amid surging prices for key commodity exports and an economy running near potential, implying it might be done cutting interest rates this cycle. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES (moved), 375 words)

+ See also

- (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/IMF (moved), 250 words)

Indonesia exports, imports grow in October, their best month since 2014

JAKARTA - Indonesia's exports and imports both increased in October after months of deterioration from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT), moved, 200 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks under pressure as dollar hovers near 14-year high

HONG KONG - The U.S. dollar hovered near a 14-year high and Treasury yields extended their rise as investors braced for higher inflation in the United States amid expectations of fiscally expansionary polices under Donald Trump's presidency. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (CORRECTED, WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 600 words)

Dollar trades in sight of 13-1/2 year peak, U.S. bond yields soar

TOKYO - The dollar traded within sight of its highest level in more than 13-1/2 years as bond yields soared on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies will fuel inflation. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)

Oil prices rise on falling shale output, renewed hopes of OPEC cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose around 2 percent to move away from multi-month lows struck the day before, pushed higher by expectations of falling shale output and renewed optimism that OPEC will deliver on touted production cuts.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark Tay, 400 words)

Gold off multi-month lows on physical buying

Gold prices moved higher during Asian hours after multi-month low prices prompted physical buying, helping the metal rebound from its lowest level in nearly six months. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 350 words)

ECONOMY

New Zealand performance of service index 56.3 in October - private survey

WELLINGTON - Growth in New Zealand's services sector rose in October, driven by strong tourism and local spending, a survey showed. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/SERVICES (moved), 100 words)

COMPANIES

Reynolds American rejects BAT's $47 bln takeover offer - source

U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.(REYNOLDS-M&A/BAT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lauren Hirsch, 275 words)

Tata Motors' independent directors give Chairman Mistry tacit nod

MUMBAI - The independent directors of Tata Motors gave board Chairman Cyrus Mistry a tacit nod on Monday, but stopped short of an outright endorsement, or picking sides in the power struggle within India's largest conglomerate. (TATA SONS-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Aditi Shah and Promit Mukherjee, 525 words)