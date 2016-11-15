Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
S.Korea Oct exports match initial estimates, imports contraction smaller
SEOUL - South Korean exports fell 3.2 percent on year in October, unchanged from previous estimates and improving from a 5.9 percent decline a month earlier, revised data showed. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/TRADE-REVISED (moved), 150 words)
Australia's central banks sees inflation risks balanced
SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank expects core inflation to pick up gradually amid surging prices for key commodity exports and an economy running near potential, implying it might be done cutting interest rates this cycle. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES (moved), 375 words)
- (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/IMF (moved), 250 words)
Indonesia exports, imports grow in October, their best month since 2014
JAKARTA - Indonesia's exports and imports both increased in October after months of deterioration from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT), moved, 200 words)
Asia stocks under pressure as dollar hovers near 14-year high
HONG KONG - The U.S. dollar hovered near a 14-year high and Treasury yields extended their rise as investors braced for higher inflation in the United States amid expectations of fiscally expansionary polices under Donald Trump's presidency. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (CORRECTED, WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 600 words)
Dollar trades in sight of 13-1/2 year peak, U.S. bond yields soar
TOKYO - The dollar traded within sight of its highest level in more than 13-1/2 years as bond yields soared on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies will fuel inflation. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)
Oil prices rise on falling shale output, renewed hopes of OPEC cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose around 2 percent to move away from multi-month lows struck the day before, pushed higher by expectations of falling shale output and renewed optimism that OPEC will deliver on touted production cuts.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark Tay, 400 words)
Gold off multi-month lows on physical buying
Gold prices moved higher during Asian hours after multi-month low prices prompted physical buying, helping the metal rebound from its lowest level in nearly six months. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 350 words)
New Zealand performance of service index 56.3 in October - private survey
WELLINGTON - Growth in New Zealand's services sector rose in October, driven by strong tourism and local spending, a survey showed. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/SERVICES (moved), 100 words)
Reynolds American rejects BAT's $47 bln takeover offer - source
U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.(REYNOLDS-M&A/BAT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lauren Hirsch, 275 words)
Tata Motors' independent directors give Chairman Mistry tacit nod
MUMBAI - The independent directors of Tata Motors gave board Chairman Cyrus Mistry a tacit nod on Monday, but stopped short of an outright endorsement, or picking sides in the power struggle within India's largest conglomerate. (TATA SONS-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Aditi Shah and Promit Mukherjee, 525 words)