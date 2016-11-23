Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 8067499299

TOP STORIES

U.S. existing home sales race to more than 9-1/2-year high

WASHINGTON - U.S. home resales rose in October to their highest level in more than 9-1/2 years as homebuyers, buoyed by an improving labor market, took advantage of still-low mortgage rates to snatch up properties after many were shut out during the busy summer selling season. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 825 words)

Hammond gives help to UK low earners, focus stays on budget gap

LONDON - Britain's finance minister will say that he is raising the minimum wage and taking the edge off a benefits squeeze for low earners, but fixing the public finances will be a bigger priority as the country gets ready for Brexit. (BRITAIN-EU/BUDGET (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by William Schomberg, 750 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks share some Wall St joy, US yields a burden

SYDNEY - Asian stocks bounced to one-week highs as investors tried to share in the exuberance of Wall Street's record run, while high U.S. bond yields kept the dollar well underpinned. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 550 words)

Dollar clings near 13-1/2-year high, pauses after rally

SINGAPORE - The dollar hovered near a recent 13 1/2-year peak, taking a breather after surging on expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise further than earlier anticipated due to prospects of increased fiscal stimulus under a Trump administration.(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano, 400 words)

Oil prices edge up on anticipation of OPEC-led production cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up in anticipation of an OPEC-led crude production cut that is planned to be finalised by the end of the month, through trading was thin ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)

Gold edges higher; market waits on Fed minutes

Gold ticked higher in Asian trade following recent steep losses, as markets waited on minutes from the November Federal Reserve policy meeting amid expectations of an interest rate hike in December. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 425 words)

ECONOMY

OPEC to debate oil output cut next week but Iraq, Iran hesitate

VIENNA/DUBAI - OPEC will debate an oil output cut of 4.0-4.5 percent for all of its members except Libya and Nigeria next week but the deal's success hinges on an agreement from Iraq and Iran, which are far from certain to give full backing. (OPEC-MEETING/NIGERIA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal, 525 words)

Singapore Oct industrial production seen down 0.9 pct m/m

SINGAPORE - Singapore's industrial production in October is seen down from the previous month in yet another sign of how manufacturers remain stuck in low gear amid stubbornly weak external demand. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING (POLL), moved, 125 words)

Cooling growth pulls China's yuan down to 3rd place in global trade finance -SWIFT

HONG KONG - China's yuan slipped one place to the third most-active currency for global trade finance, overtaken by the euro, partly due to slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy, global transaction service provider SWIFT. (CHINA-YUAN/SWIFT, moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung Group, pension fund offices raided in growing S.Korea scandal

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Group, a prosecution official said, after media reports of alleged links with a confidante of President Park Geun-hye who has been indicted in an influence-peddling scandal. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved,by Joyce Lee, 725 words)

Pilot strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights on Wednesday and Thursday

FRANKFURT - Lufthansa has cancelled hundreds of flights scheduled for Wednesday and will also be forced to ground planes on Thursday as its pilots plan a 48-hour walkout, the latest threat of disruption to its operations in a long-running pay dispute. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Maria Sheahan and Peter Maushagen, 375 words)

HP Enterprise's profit forecast disappoints Street; shares slip

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, forecast a current-quarter adjusted profit largely below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 1.9 percent after the bell. (HP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 325 words)