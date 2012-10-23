Reuters Business News Schedule at 0830 GMT

REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT OCT 23, 2012

TOP STORIES

Spain sells short-term bills as investors await aid decision

MADRID - Spain sells short-debt debt at yields seen in line with an auction just one month ago, with investors in a waiting pattern while the government decides if, or when, to apply for international aid (SPAIN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 1), expect by 0915, by Paul Day, 400 words)

Earnings, Spanish downgrades weaken shares, euro

LONDON - Lacklustre corporate earnings and a credit rating downgrade of five Spanish regional governments weaken world shares and the euro, while expectations of stimulus in Japan sends the yen to a three month low ((MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 0930, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Nokia to raise 750 mln euros with convertible bonds

HELSINKI - Mobile phone maker Nokia plans to raise 750 million euros ($980 million) by issuing convertible bonds to bolster its cash position as it battles to claw back market share lost to Apple and Samsung (NOKIA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900, by Ritsuko Ando, 400 words)

Apple set to unwrap mini-iPad to take on Amazon, Google

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is expected to make its biggest product move since debuting the iPad two years ago, launching a smaller, cheaper tablet into a market staked out by Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc (APPLE-IPAD/, moved, by Poornima Gupta, 500 words)

INSIGHT

Sewage, “sloppy fits” and a tomb: Goldman’s India build

LONDON/MUMBAI - Goldman Sachs’ reputation for hard-nosed efficiency faces a test in the chaos of Indian building standards, according to architects hired by the Wall Street bank (GS-BANGALORE (INSIGHT), moved, pix, graphics, by Tom Bill and Aditi Shah, 1,300 words)

EUROPEAN UNION

EU “sucks up decision-making”, UK’s Hague says

LONDON - Britain is increasingly disillusioned with the European Union which it sees as a “machine that sucks up decision-making”, Britain’s foreign secretary says in prepared remarks (BRITAIN-EUROPE/HAGUE, moved, 365 words)

German MPs want reason, not ‘basta’ from Draghi

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi should be armed with watertight arguments and solid analysis justifying the ECB’s new bond-purchase programme when he meets German lawmakers on Wednesday, the ECB’s former chief economist tells Reuters (ECB/STARK (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900, pix, by Eva Kuehnen and Andreas Framke, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Japan govt piles pressure on BOJ ahead of Oct. 30 meeting

TOKYO - Japan’s government piles fresh pressure on the central bank to expand monetary stimulus, as the economics minister says he wants to attend a rate review meeting next week to reiterate a call for bolder action to bolster an economy wounded by both the global slowdown and a diplomatic row with China (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MAEHARA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 550 words)

COMPANIES

Gadgets add complexity to brutal bank layoffs

LONDON - In the high tech, Blackberry-addicted world of investment banking, layoffs now coming through by the thousands are more complex to handle and brutal than ever before, as firms try to stop sensitive data from leaving along with employees (INVESTMENT BANKS/REDUNDANCIES, expect by 1200, by Sarah White, 850 words)

BAE shareholders urge top executives to leave - FT

LONDON - A group of BAE Systems shareholders is demanding the resignation of leading figures at the company, following the collapse of its proposed $45 billion merger with EADS, the Financial Times reports (BAE-INVESTORS/, moved, 200 words)

Airbus opens A350 plant to meet rising competition

TOULOUSE, France - European planemaker Airbus inaugurates a factory for its A350 jetliner, sparking a new phase in the race for fuel efficiency and profits with U.S. rival Boeing (AIRBUS-A350/ moved, pix, tv, by Tim Hepher and Jean Decotte, 530 words)

Petronas, Progress not giving up after Ottawa balks

CALGARY/TORONTO - Canada’s Progress Energy Resources Corp seeks to reassure investors that its proposed takeover by Malaysia’s Petronas is not dead in the water, saying the two companies will start new talks this week to address the Canadian government’s concerns (CANADA-INVESTMENT/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Jeffrey Jones and Euan Rocha, 1,000 words)

Britain’s Mulberry warns on year profit

LONDON - Britain’s Mulberry becomes the latest luxury brand to warn on profit, blaming both lower-than-expected international retail sales and a shortfall on wholesale revenue (MULBERRY-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

OUE taps Credit Suisse to advise on Fraser and Neave bid-sources

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA - OUE, a property firm controlled by Indonesia’s Lippo Group, hires Credit Suisse as an adviser and is trying to raise billions in loans to challenge a $7.2 billion bid for Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave, sources say (FRASERANDNEAVE-OUE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Janeman Latul, 450 words)

Woodside makes offer for stake in Israel’s Leviathan gas field

TEL AVIV/PERTH - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum submits a bid to buy a share of Leviathan, a huge natural gas find off Israel’s Mediterranean shores, in another move that will expand its reach outside of Australia (WOODSIDE-LEVIATHAN/NATGAS (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Record Australian bank profits near end, bad debts to climb

SYDNEY - Australia’s “Big Four” banks, ranked among the world’s safest, have likely seen a trough in their levels of bad debts after three years of sharp falls, as a near decade-long mining boom falters and the economy cools (AUSTRALIABANKS-EARNINGS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Narayanan Somasundaram, 650 words)