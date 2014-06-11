BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Emirates cancels order for Airbus 70 A350 planes

TOULOUSE - Europe’s Airbus lost a major order when Dubai’s Emirates airline cancelled its entire purchase of 70 Airbus A350 jets, dealing an unexpected blow to the planemaker and engine maker Rolls-Royce. (AIRBUS GROUP-EMIRATES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher, 670 words)

ECB may buy “simple and transparent” ABS, says Mersch

BARCELONA - The European Central Bank may buy “simple and transparent” asset-backed securities (ABS) to help achieve its target of delivering price stability to the euro zone, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch says. (ECB/POLICY ABS, moved, 300 words)

Stocks consolidate near peaks, euro slips

PARIS - Stocks consolidate near recent highs while the euro slips towards a four-month low in the wake of upbeat U.S. economic data and the European Central Bank’s monetary easing. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

Angry at Uber, taxi protests threaten European gridlock

LONDON/PARIS - Thousands of taxi drivers bring European capitals to a standstill in one of the biggest protests yet against Uber, a U.S. car service which allows people to summon rides at the touch of a button. (PROTESTS-TAXIS/ (PICTURE), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jack Stubbs and Brian Love, 650 words)

EXCLUSIVE

European, US helicopters makers bid for Japan deal - sources

TOKYO - Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter makers and their Japanese partners about a deal worth around $2 billion to build transport aircraft for its military that would also be sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions say. (JAPAN-MILITARY/HELICOPTER (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo, 950 words)

ECONOMY

UK unemployment lowest since early 2009, hiring surges

LONDON - Britain’s unemployment rate falls by more than expected in the three months to April to its lowest level since January 2009 as a record number of people found work. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

EU to launch probe into Apple’s Irish tax deal - report

DUBLIN - The European Commission will launch a formal investigation into Apple Inc’s tax arrangements in Ireland, Irish state broadcaster RTE reports, without naming its source. (APPLE-TAX/IRELAND (UPDATE 3), moved, 440 words)

Russia, Ukraine resume gas talks as deadline extended

BRUSSELS - Russia and Ukraine resume talks to resolve a gas pricing dispute after Gazprom extends Kiev’s payment deadline. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GASTALKS, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 600 words)

China ramps up spending to spur economy

BEIJING - China’s central bank says it will keep monetary policy steady in 2014, even as the finance ministry says fiscal spending surged nearly 25 percent in May from a year earlier, highlighting government efforts to energise the slowing economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 630 words)

Dove-hawk tradeoff could mean earlier rate rise

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - A possible tradeoff between opposing camps at the U.S. Federal Reserve could bring about an earlier-than-expected interest rate rise while keeping the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet larger for longer. USA-FED/TIGHTENING (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 1,060 words)

Japan corporate mood worsens, rebound expected

TOKYO - Big Japanese manufacturers turn pessimistic about business conditions in April-June but expect things to improve in July-September in a sign that companies see a quick recovery from the April 1 increase in the sales tax. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Toyota recalls another 650,000 vehicles for airbag flaws

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 650,000 vehicles in Japan because of potentially defective airbags, expanding a costly recall it announced in 2013 because the supplier, Takata Corp, had not fully identified the problematic parts, the carmaker says. (TOYOTA-RECALL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 410 words)

Swiss firms face currency threat after ECB move

LONDON - Safe-haven Swiss stocks such as food giant Nestle, watchmaker Swatch and luxury-goods group Richemont face the threat of a rising Swiss franc after the European Central Bank’s rate cut. (EUROPE-STOCKS/SWITZERLAND (GRAPHIC), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

Ex-Bank of Italy executives among 62 in usury probe - source

BARI, Italy - Two former Bank of Italy directors and the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit SpA, are among 62 people under investigation in a case relating to interest rates charged on loans, a police source says. (ITALY-USURY/, moved, 200 words)

Zara owner Inditex and H&M report strong sales growth

MADRID - The world’s two top fashion retailers Zara owner Inditex and Hennes & Mauritz report strong sales growth, benefiting from a recovery in consumer spending in their core markets in Europe. (INDITEX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Morris, 600 words)

Lufthansa warns on profit, shares plunge

FRANKFURT - Germany’s Lufthansa says it will not reach its profit targets for the next two years as competition suppresses prices on its main European and U.S. routes and as it struggles to make up for the effect of pilot strikes. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

Austria to wipe out some Hypo guaranteed debt-sources

VIENNA - Austria aims to wipe out 890 million euros ($1.21 billion) of subordinated Hypo Alpe Adria debt guaranteed by the bank’s home province of Carinthia to ensure that investors - not just taxpayers - share wind-down costs for the lender, government sources say. (AUSTRIA-HYPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 460 words)

Danone to close three European dairy plants

PARIS - French food group Danone says it plans close three plants in Italy, Germany and Hungary and cut 325 jobs to cope with weakening demand for fresh dairy products. (DANONE-FACTORIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Sainsbury’s sales fall as King era draws to a close

LONDON - Britain’s J Sainsbury posts a second straight fall in quarterly underlying sales, bringing a disappointing note to Chief Executive Justin King’s preparations to step down after 10 years at the helm. (SAINSBURY-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 480 words)

+ See also:

- DELHAIZE-RESTRUCTURING/, moved, 100 words

GM may be driving past ignition switch crisis

For signs that General Motors Co’s ignition switch crisis may be fading, look no farther than the quiet annual meeting this week. (GM-RECALL/FUTURE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Klayman and Jessica Dye, 1,100 words)

Alibaba to buy out UCWeb in China internet merger

BEIJING - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd says it will buy all the remaining shares of mobile browser firm UCWeb in the biggest merger in Chinese internet history, as the e-commerce giant steps up its spending spree ahead of its U.S. listing. (ALIBABA GROUP-UCWEB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carsten, 350 words)

Portugal’s BES set to announce capital hike results

LISBON - Portugal’s largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo (BES), is expected to announce strong demand in a capital increase of up to 1.045 billion euros despite finding “material irregularities” at one of its holding companies. (PORTUGAL-ESPIRITOSANTO/, moved, by Sergio Goncalves, 480 words)