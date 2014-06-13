BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

BoE’s Carney says rates could rise sooner than expected

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says that British interest rates could rise sooner than financial markets expect in a surprisingly stark warning that monetary policy may start to tighten within months. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSEBUILDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words

- MARKETS-UK/REACTION, moved, by Anirban Nag, 480 words

Iraq unrest drives up oil, rate hike talk lifts sterling

LONDON - Escalating violence in Iraq drives oil to a nine-month high and dampens the rally in stocks, while a clear signal that interest rate hikes are coming in the UK sends sterling soaring. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0845 GMT/4.45 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Christopher Johnson, 600 words

- IEA/, moved, 420 words

China data shows growth steadying but recovery patchy

BEIJING - China’s economy shows some signs of stabilising in May as the government unveils more stimulus measures to avert a sharper slowdown, but signs of further deterioration in the property market indicate more policy support may still be needed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 800 words)

“Light at end of tunnel” for South Africa platinum strike

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of South Africa’s AMCU union says a wage deal with the world’s top three platinum producers is imminent, signalling a possible end to the country’s longest mining strike. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ed Cropley, 600 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-RATINGS/, moved, by Stella Mapenzauswa, 525 words

INSIGHT

Diminished France loses influence in Europe

PARIS - It’s not a good sign when the leader of a G7 nation feels the need to state his country still matters. That is precisely what French President Francois Hollande did at a meeting of European Union leaders last month after his Socialist party’s humiliating defeat by the hard right National Front in European Parliament elections. (FRANCE-EU/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Taylor and Ingrid Melander, 1,175 words)

China port fraud probe prompted by corruption inquiry

HONG KONG/QINGDAO, China/SYDNEY - The trail that led investigators to a suspected metal financing scam at China’s Qingdao port which has spooked Western banks and hit global metals prices began with a Communist Party corruption probe 1,000 miles away in the old Silk Road city of Xining. (CHINA-QINGDAO/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Polly Yam, Fayen Wong and Melanie Burton, 1,460 words)

Jean-Claude Juncker: Federalist danger man or skilled fixer?

BRUSSELS - Four months ago, Jean-Claude Juncker would have struggled to have his name recognised in much of Europe. Now he could be forgiven for wishing people would shut up about him. (EU-COMMISSION/JUNCKER (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Luke Baker, 1,470 words)

Why higher Iran oil exports are not roiling nuclear deal

WASHINGTON - At first glance, Iran appears to have exported more oil than allowed under a nuclear agreement with major powers, but rather than complaining, U.S. officials argue Tehran is skating just inside the deal’s ambiguous limits. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/OIL (INSIGHT), moved, by Arshad Mohammed and Timothy Gardner, 1,380 words)

INVESTMENT

Words cannot rid securitised debt of “bad boy” image

BARCELONA, Spain - Six years after mind-blowingly complex securitised debt brought the global financial system to its knees, the bankers behind the market are wary of official efforts to rehabilitate it in Europe. (EUROPE/SECURITISATION, moved, by Anil Mayre and Anna Brunetti, 845 words)

Short sellers enjoy revival as market loses steam

LONDON - Speculative selling in European stocks is enjoying a long-awaited respite as a two-year rally make investors more selective. (STOCKS-EUROPE\SHORTSELLING, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson, 650 words)

U.K. mandates banks for maiden sovereign

LONDON - The British government mandates banks to arrange a five-year 200 million pound ($336 million) sukuk - the world’s first Islamic bond to be issued by a Western sovereign. (BRITAIN-SUKUK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Bernardo Vizcaino, 400 words)

Sony likely out, Daiwa in Japan new stock index

TOKYO - Sony Corp and more than 20 other companies will likely be kicked out of Japan’s new stock index, which has been set up to comprise investor-friendly companies, when the index undergoes its first annual review in August. (MARKETS-JAPAN/STOCKS-RESHUFFLE, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 700 words)

ECONOMY

BOJ offers brighter view on global growth, policy steady

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady and offers a slightly more upbeat view on overseas growth, signalling confidence the economy is on course to meet its inflation target next year without additional stimulus. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 560 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/CHAMPAGNE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stanley White and Izumi Nakagawa, 1,230 words

IMF says Swedish household lending boom a growing concern

STOCKHOLM - The International Monetary Fund says financial instability linked to a booming housing market is a growing concern for Sweden’s economy and urges a comprehensive set of measures to temper soaring mortgage debt among households. (IMF-SWEDEN/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 370 words)

Cyprus to become Europe’s final bailout success with bond

LONDON - Cyprus looks poised to sell bonds to yield-hungry investors in coming weeks to become the euro zone’s last country to come back to the markets after being bailed out during the debt crisis. (CYPRUS-DEBT/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 800 words)

Once a model for Africa, Ghana’s economy loses its shine

ACCRA - Rising bond yields, mounting inflation and a weakening currency have taken the shine off Ghana, a country until recently hailed as a model for African growth. (GHANA-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo, 990 words)

COMPANIES

CVR may be unwieldy lever in any new Pfizer bid for Astra

LONDON - Speculation of a fresh Pfizer move on AstraZeneca later this year remains intense, with investors weighing the idea of using a contingent value right to bridge the price gap between the two sides, as happened with Sanofi/Genzyme in 2011. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER (DEALTALK), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Anjuli Davies, 800 words)

Telecom Italia shake-up opens door to activists

LONDON - A shake-up of Telecom Italia’s holding company, whose complexity has for years deterred funds from investing in it, is set to trigger more activists taking stakes in the firm. (ITALY-ACTIVISTS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 1,325 words)

Talisman reviewing $4 bln Asia assets for possible sale

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE - Canada’s Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the matter say. (TALISMAN-ASIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar, 350 words)

Spooked pharma executives ask: should I leave China?

SHANGHAI - China’s crackdown on corruption in the pharmaceutical sector has frightened foreign executives so much that some fear they could be jailed and have asked their lawyers if they should leave the country for six months. Others are thinking of going for good. (CHINA-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (PICTURES), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 950 words)

Chipmakers cut customer costs by finding phone components

TAIPEI - Suppliers of chips to smartphone makers are taking the unusual step of helping customers procure other phone components such as speakers and camera lenses in a bid to win more business in an increasingly competitive sector. (MOBILEPHONE-CHIPS/, moved, by Michael Gold, 650 words)