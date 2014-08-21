BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Business growth slows in Asia, Europe

LONDON/BEIJING - Business growth in China and across Europe slows, raising the case for fresh policy steps to keep the economies on track, surveys show. (GOBAL-ECONOMY/ (GRAPHIC), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Xiaoyi Shao, 700 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White, 500 words

LONDON - Some reassuring data from Germany eases the pressure on the struggling euro after speculation of an earlier rate rise from the Federal Reserve hoists the dollar to an 11-month high. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Funds could face market curbs after lobbying backfires

LONDON - Fund managers may face tougher scrutiny by global regulators than planned after their intense lobbying against a first proposal backfired, industry sources and G20 officials say. (G20 FUNDS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 500 words)

+ See also:

- G20 BANKS/, moved by Huw Jones, 400 words

ZF/TRW supplier deal a race to build hi-tech expertise

FRANKFURT - German automotive supplier ZF’s attempt to buy rival TRW combines a maker of gearboxes with a manufacturer of electronic components, highlighting a deeper shift among suppliers to move beyond metal-bashing toward high-tech electronics systems fit for a new era of connected, self-driving cars. (ZFFRIDRICHSHFN-TRWAUTOSHLDG/AUTONOMOUS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Edward Taylor, 850 words)

INSIGHT

How aggressive lending came back to bite South Africa’s Abil

JOHANNESBURG - Unemployed South African construction worker Daniel isn’t sure how he fell so deeply in debt. All he knows is that African Bank Investments, which was bailed out this month, kept offering him money and he kept taking. (ABIL-BAILOUT/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 1,180 words)

ECONOMY

UK retail sales growth weakens

LONDON - British retail sales grew in July at a weaker pace than expected, according to official data. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ moved, 300 words)

China to crackdown on coal miners amid worsening oversupply

China’s top economic planner orders local governments to step up supervision of coal miners and to severely punish those that produce beyond their approved capacity, as rising oversupply pushed prices to a six-year low. (CHINA-COAL/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Fayen Wong, 460 words)

COMPANIES

Microsoft to install Opera browsers on mobile phones

OSLO - Norwegian software maker Opera signs a deal to take over the browser building unit of Microsoft’s Nokia mobile phone unit in a deal that could launch the browser on 100 million phones a year. (OPERASOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Joachim Dagenborg, 500 words)

Infineon says isn’t overspending on International Rectifier

FRANKFURT - German chipmaker Infineon brushes off criticism that it is paying too much to buy International Rectifier in its biggest deal ever, promising hefty synergies down the line. (INFINEONTECHNOL-MERGERS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan, 450 words)

Germany gives E.ON credit guarantees to strike LNG deals

MILAN/LONDON - Germany is providing multi-billion euro financial guarantees to help its biggest utility E.ON strike long-term gas import deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter says, as it seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies. (EON-LNG), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein, 770 words)

Indian firms tool up for defence orders

NEW DELHI - Some of India’s biggest companies are pouring billions of dollars into manufacturing guns, ships and tanks for the country’s military, buoyed by the new government’s commitment to upgrade its armed forces using domestic factories. (INDIA-DEFENCE/ (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 830 words)

Australia’s Treasury Wine posts loss on U.S., China woes

Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world’s No. 2 winemaker, swings to its first annual net loss while missing analysts’ forecasts as the takeover target grappled with massive oversupply in its U.S. arm and sales fell globally. (TREASURY WINE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Byron Kaye, 530 words)