BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

QE hopefuls may be disappointed as Draghi plays for time

FRANKFURT - Expectations for further policy action at the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday are running high after ECB President Mario Draghi pledges to use all available tools to keep prices in check. (ECB-POLICY/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 860 words)

Risk appetite flickers in Europe, ECB bets hold down euro

LONDON - Risk appetite flickers back into life in financial markets with the dollar and European and Japanese shares rising in tandem as safe-haven bonds, the yen and gold all take a step back. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 790 words)

Russian reserves enough to delay impact of sanctions on debt

LONDON/MOSCOW - Investors calculate how pressure from a mooted ban on Europeans buying Russian government bonds could impact Moscow’s finances, if any, and what investment might be affected. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BONDS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott and Lidia Kelly name, 500 words)

Britain rejects London mayor’s “Boris Island” airport plan

LONDON - A plan to build a major new airport to the east of London is rejected by a government-appointed commission, dealing a blow to its high-profile backer, the city’s mayor Boris Johnson. (BRITAIN-AIRPORT/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Young and William James, 555 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Rekindling repackaged debt in Europe will take years

LONDON - Reviving Europe’s repackaged debt market to fund economic recovery will take years and hinge on painstaking re-invention of the tarnished sector rather than quick regulatory tweaks, bankers and regulators say. (EU-ABS, expect by 1200/9 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 1,100 words)

Euro STOXX call options in vogue on prospect of ECB action

LONDON/PARIS - Traders are scooping up bullish “call” options betting on a gradual move higher in European equity markets, as expectations grow of new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank ahead of the bank’s policy meeting this week. (MARKETS-STOCKS/OPTIONS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

INSIGHT

Burger King has manoeuvred to cut U.S. tax bill for years

LONDON - Burger King may have taken a lot of flack in the past week for a deal that should curb its U.S. tax bill but in many ways it is consistent with the burger chain’s aggressive tax-reduction strategies in recent years. (BURGER KING/TAX (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Tom Bergin, 1,735 words)

ECONOMY

UK election looms over voting at the Bank of England

LONDON - As lawmakers and the Bank of England return to work after the summer, the approach of the 2015 national election may colour the BoE’s vote on when to raise interest rates for the first time since before the financial crisis. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by David Milliken, 750 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSTRUCTION, moved, 300 words

Obama takes solace in U.S. economic turnaround

MILWAUKEE - Throughout much of his presidency, Barack Obama has been under siege about the state of the U.S. economy. But with economic growth now far more robust than when he took office, he is finding some measure of solace on the domestic front while a number of crises rage abroad. (USA-OBAMA/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Steve Holland, 500 words)

Doubts swirl as curtain rises on “Abenomics” Act Two

TOKYO - As the curtain rises on Act Two of Japan’s “Abenomics” revival drama, critics are starting to wonder if script-writer Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in danger of losing the plot. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABENOMICS, moving shortly, by Linda Sieg and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1,000 words)

Swiss growth evaporates in second quarter as trade slows

ZURICH - Switzerland’s economy unexpectedly stalled in the second quarter, showing zero growth as trade took a hit from stagnation in its main export market Europe and falling construction spending. (SWISS-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 480 words)

US business lobby says worried China antitrust probes unfair

BEIJING - Foreign companies are increasingly concerned they are being targeted by Chinese regulators, a U.S. business lobby says, as a Chinese antitrust agency defends probes into firms such as U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. (CHINA-ANTITRUST/NDRC (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michael Martina, 645 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-AUTOPARTS/EU, moved, 350 words

COMPANIES

Luxottica founder says he and ex-CEO clashed

MILAN - Leonardo Del Vecchio, the 79-year-old founder of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, decided to replace long-term CEO Andrea Guerra after Guerra rejected his plans to take a more active role in the firm to prepare for a handover to his offspring. (LUXOTTICA-MOVES/, moved, 485 words)

English soccer clubs lead way in summer spending spree

LONDON - English Premier League soccer clubs spent a record 835 million pounds ($1.4 billion) on hiring players during the summer transfer window as they reinvested cash from the latest round of broadcast deals. That total was almost double the 425 million paid out by teams in Spain’s La Liga, the next highest spending country, according to figures released by business services group Deloitte. (SOCCER-EUROPE/TRANSFERS-SPENDING, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Keith Weir, 550 words)

Novo Nordisk drops inflammatory disorder business

COPENHAGEN - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk says it has decided to stop its activities within inflammatory disorders and only focus on the treatment and prevention of diabetes and obesity. (NOVO NORDISK-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-HEART/COSTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words