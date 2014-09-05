BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU to give Russia days to make peace before new sanctions

BRUSSELS/NEWPORT, Wales - The European Union is set to agree new economic sanctions on Russia but will wait before implementing them to give Moscow time to show if it is respecting a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, diplomats say. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-DELAY, expect by 1000 GMT/6 A.M, by Tom Korkemeier and Paul Taylor, 530 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-CENBANK (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Oksana Kobzeva, 400 words

BP seen able to absorb new $18 billion oil spill fine

LONDON - BP should be able to meet the cost of up to $18 billion of new fines for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill without major asset sales or a big cut in its dividend, analysts say. (BP-GULFMEXICO/ANALYSTS, moved, by Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 500 words)

Draghi’s sleight of hand puts off QE for now

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank’s surprise cut in borrowing costs and schemes to bolster lending has allowed its president swerve a thorny debate over full-scale money printing in the hope that such a move may never be needed. (ECB-QE, expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by John O‘Donnell, 700 words)

German industry output posts biggest rise since March 2012

BERLIN - German industrial output posts its biggest monthly increase since March 2012, rising far more than forecast and marking a strong start to the third quarter for a key sector of Europe’s powerhouse economy. (GERMANY-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 380 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Euro under water as ECB opens liquidity spigot

LONDON - A bruised euro is slowly getting back to its feet, having suffered its steepest fall in three years after the European Central Bank stuns markets by cutting interest rates and embarking on a trillion-euro asset-buying binge. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

No respite for euro after ECB jolt; yen hits 6-year low

LONDON - The euro struggles to regain its footing after suffering its biggest daily fall in almost three years on the back of a surprise cut in official euro zone interest rates.(MARKET-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Jemima Kelly, 700 words)

UK credit binge puts investors on the defensive

LONDON - A multi-year boom in cheap UK consumer credit is giving investors pause for thought, with consumer-focused stocks climbing to record highs and the Bank of England preparing the ground for an increase in interest rates. (EUROPE-MARKETS/INVESTMENT (INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Solid U.S. employment growth eyed in August

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth likely accelerated a bit in August and the unemployment rate probably fell to 6.1 percent, offering fresh evidence of sustained momentum in the economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 640 words)

Sanctions turn Russian oil trading into legal minefield

LONDON - A raft of sanctions imposed on Russia’s energy industry over the crisis in Ukraine has turned the work of the oil trading community into a legal minefield and the biggest buyers fear it won’t be long before exports are disrupted. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OIL, expect 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 800 words)

Nearly half of Britons see rate hike in next 12 months - BoE

LONDON - Nearly half of Britons now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates from record low levels over the next 12 months, the highest proportion in more than three years, a poll shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/INFLATION, moved, 340 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT/REC, moved, 250 words

Swedish industry output falls in July, rate cut chances rise

STOCKHOLM - Industrial production in Sweden fell sharply in July, data shows, underlining concerns the economy is stuck in a weak patch and adding to pressure on the central bank to cut rates again later this year. (SWEDEN-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays taps vein biometrics in bank fraud fight

LONDON - Barclays is launching a finger scanner for corporate clients and will roll out voice recognition for millions of retail clients next year as it steps up use of biometric recognition technology to combat banking fraud. (BANKING-BARCLAYS/FRAUD, moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 490 words)

No more secrets - Swiss banks learn to shape up, not shut up

ZURICH - Switzerland’s allure as a place to stash cash has been badly damaged by a U.S.-led campaign against tax cheats, and the country’s roughly 140 private banks can no longer rely on a reputation for secrecy to attract wealthy customers. (SWISS-PRIVATE BANKS/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 1,105 words)

Russia’s Sberbank says Jan-Aug net profit down 0.5 pct

MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank by assets, says its net profit for January-August falls by 0.5 percent to 252.6 billion roubles ($6.8 billion) year on year, due largely to an accounting change following new central bank regulations. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/PROFIT (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)

Dollar General bid may not sway Family Dollar - sources

NEW YORK - Dollar General Corp’s sweetened $9.1 billion proposal to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc may fall short of allaying its smaller rival’s fears that U.S. antitrust regulators will block the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter. (FAMILYDOLLAR-M&A/DOLLARGENERAL-ANTITRUST (DEALTALK), moved, by Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran, 870 words)

Bob Diamond’s Africa bank buys stake in Nigeria’s UBN

LAGOS/LONDON - Atlas Mara, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, has increased its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to almost 30 percent for $270 million. (BANKS-NIGERIA/ATLAS MARA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chijioke Ohuocha and Steve Slater, 500 words)

Microsoft, publishers try to stop Google-EU deal

BRUSSELS - Google’s antitrust deal with EU regulators is criticised by Microsoft and other competitors in a last-ditch attempt to influence European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia before he leaves office at the end of October. (EU-GOOGLE/MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 375 words)

Apple, Google appeal rejection of $325 mln hiring settlement

SAN FRANCISCO - Four technology companies including Apple and Google blast a U.S. judge for rejecting a proposed $324.5 million settlement over hiring practices in Silicon Valley and asked an appeals court to intervene, according to a court filing. (APPLE-GOOGLE/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dan Levine, 445 words)

+ See also:

- NVIDIA-QUALCOMM/SAMSUNG ELEC (UPDATE 2), moved, by Noel Randewich and Diane Bartz, 450 words

Huawei unveils phone with sapphire glass, finger-sensor, just days before Apple’s iPhone 6 release

BEIJING - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd unveils a slate of new devices meant to showcase the Chinese company’s hardware technology, just days before Apple Inc releases its highly-anticipated iPhone 6 on Sept 9. (HUAWEI TECH/PHONE, moved, 250 words)

COMMODITIES

Nigeria nurtures once-unloved cocoa industry as prices rise

AKURE, Nigeria - College graduate Omatayo Adeniyi stands in a humid tropical forest of southwest Nigeria and explains why he chose cocoa farming over a white collar job in the city. (NIGERIA-COCOA/ (PICTURE), moved, by Chijioke Ohuocha, 1,000 words)

Japan loosens China’s grip on rare earths supplies

MELBOURNE/TOKYO - Japan is pushing to secure at least 60 percent of its rare earth needs from outside China within four years, as it bolsters efforts to curb its dependence on the world’s biggest producer of elements crucial in smart phones, computers and cars. (JAPAN-RAREEARTHS/, moved, by Sonali Paul and Yuka Obayashi, 750 words)