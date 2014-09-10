BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Santander patriarch Emilio Botin dies

MADRID - Emilio Botin, one of Spain’s most powerful men who transformed Santander from a small domestic lender into the euro zone’s biggest bank, has died of a heart attack, aged 79. (SANTANDER-BOTIN/DEATH (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sonya Dowsett and Sarah White, 600 words)

+ See also:

- SANTANDER-BOTIN/OBITUARY, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sonya Dowsett, 600 words

Cameron begs Scots: Don’t rip our ‘UK family’ apart

LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron implores Scots to shun independence to keep the United Kingdom “family” intact as he scrambled to stem a steep rise in secessionist support ahead of the September 18 vote. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CAMERON (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/FTSE, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 650 words

EU bank tests may miss trillion dollar risk - study

LONDON - Some European banks being checked by regulators for signs of capital weakness may be sitting on up to a trillion dollars of potentially unsafe assets because their holdings of sovereign bonds are not being fully risk assessed, a new study has found. (EUROPE-BANKS/SOVEREIGN, moved, by Laura Noonan and Marius Zaharia, 1,205 words)

Apple aims for innovation crown with Watch, new iPhones

CUPERTINO, California - Apple Inc unveils a watch, two larger iPhones and a mobile payments service as Chief Executive Tim Cook seeks to revive the technology company’s reputation as a wellspring of innovation. (APPLE-LAUNCH/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Christina Farr, Alexei Oreskovic and Deepa Seetharaman, 855 words)

+ See also:

- TECH-WIRELESS/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff and Noel Randewich, 1,280 words

- APPLE-NFC/, moved, by Noel Randewich, 700 words

- APPLE/SAPPHIRE-SCREENS (PICTURE), moved, by Se Young Lee and Michael Gold, 825 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Shares fall, yields rise as US rate fears stalk markets

LONDON - Global shares fall as markets bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates earlier than expected, while next week’s too-close-to-call Scottish independence referendum continues to unnerve investors in Europe. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 480 words

Oil falls to 16-month low below $99

LONDON - Brent crude oil prices fall below $99 a barrel, the lowest since May 2013, on rising supplies and weak demand. The price fall comes as OPEC’s monthly oil market report is due later on Wednesday and Gulf oil ministers meet in Kuwait. (MARKETS-OIL, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 650 words)

INSIGHT

Retailers go for makeover as millennials follow own beat

NEW YORK - Alison LePard, a 19-year-old college student from Wellesley, Massachusetts, says that when she shops for clothes and accessories, her goal is a look that is uniquely hers. So she does a lot of mixing and matching. (USA-RETAIL/MILLENNIALS (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jilian Mincer, 940 words)

ECONOMY

France concedes will miss 2015 deficit target

PARIS - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says France will need until 2017 to bring its public deficit down to three percent of output, breaking its promise to EU partners to reach that goal by 2015. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

EU unveils its new executive team

BRUSSELS - European Commission President-Elect Jean Claude Juncker unveils the team that will run key areas of Europe’s policy-making over the next five years with the focus on economic growth, energy and trade. (EU-COMMISSION, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 600 words)

Turkish economy grows less than expected in Q2, lira slips

ISTANBUL - The Turkish economy grew less than expected in the second quarter, official data show, helping send the lira to its weakest in more than five months and raising questions about the government’s full-year targets. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)

EU envoys discuss implementation of Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS - European Union countries discuss whether to implement new sanctions against Russia over its involvement in the Ukraine war as the number of casualties edges higher, despite a shaky ceasefire. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alastair MacDonald, 600 words)

Britain faces electricity supply squeeze this winter

LONDON - Britain faces an electricity supply crisis this winter as the output of its ageing power stations keeps falling, which could force the grid operator to ask factories to cut output in order to protect households during the coldest months of the year. (BRITAIN-POWER/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 850 words)

COMPANIES

Alibaba’s IPO covered after first few roadshows - sources

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has received enough orders for its record-breaking initial public offering to cover the entire deal within just two days of its launch, people familiar with the IPO process say. (ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/ORDERS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 280 words)

+ See also:

- RECRUIT-IPO/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 335 words

Ferrari boss steps down, to be replaced by Fiat CEO

MILAN - Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, the long-time chairman of Ferrari, will step down next month after clashing over strategy with Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne, who will replace him at the helm of the luxury sports car maker and Formula 1 team. (FIAT-FERRARI/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)

Dollar General to go hostile with $9.1 bln Family Dollar bid

NEW YORK - U.S. retailer Dollar General Corp is preparing to go hostile as soon as this week in its bid to buy rival Family Dollar Stores, taking its $9.1 billion offer directly to shareholders after being spurned twice by its smaller rival, people familiar with the matter say. (FAMILY DOLLAR ST-M&A/DOLLAR GENERAL-HOSTILE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Soyoung Kim, Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran, 750 words)

Kingfisher names head of French unit as new CEO

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvements retailer, says Ian Cheshire, its chief executive for nearly seven years, will step down before next January and be succeeded by Veronique Laury, the boss of French unit Castorama. (KINGFISHER-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

Rocket Internet joins rush of e-commerce listings

BERLIN - German venture capital group Rocket Internet, which has launched dozens of online start-ups in recent years, announces plans to raise about 750 million euros ($970 million) by listing a stake as it rides a wave of e-commerce flotations. (ROCKETINTERNET-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

AngloGold seeks London listing to split firm in two

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON - Africa’s biggest bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti plans restructuring of its mining and exploration operations outside South Africa under a new UK-based company and is seeking $2.1 billion in a rights issue. (SAFRICA-ANGLOGOLD ASGANTI/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard Silvia Antonioli, 550 words)

Rio Tinto sees 125 mln tonnes of iron ore capacity being cut

WASHINGTON - World no.2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto expects other miners worldwide to cut 125 million tonnes of iron ore capacity in 2014, roughly equal to the amount of new supply expected to come on stream from Australia and Brazil. (IRON-RIO TINTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)