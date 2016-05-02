Reuters Business News Schedule at 0830 GMT/0430 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall, +44 207 542-3479

TOP STORIES

Factory activity dipped worldwide at start of Q2

The outlook for the global economy turned gloomy at the start of the second quarter, with Asian factories barely growing in April and those in the euro zone doing only slightly better despite heavy price discounting. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey and Wayne Cole, 600 words)

Halliburton and Baker Hughes scrap $28 bln merger

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co and smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc announce the termination of their $28 billion merger deal after opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. (BAKERHUGHES-M&A/HALLIBURTON (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Mike Stone, 500 words)

ICE may have more time to consider bid for London bourse

LONDON - London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse may have to delay a vote on their proposed merger until after Britain’s EU referendum, handing more time to Intercontinental Exchange to decide whether to make a counter-bid for the British bourse. (LSE-M&A/ICE (DEALTALK), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Huw Jones, 969 words)

Australian confirms his identity as bitcoin creator -BBC

SYDNEY - Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright told the BBC on Monday he was the creator of controversial digital currency bitcoin, ending years of speculation about a person who until now has gone by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. (AUSTRALIA-BITCOIN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 0930/5.30 AM ET, by Byron Kaye, 370 words)

MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei dives, yen soars as European banks shake again

LONDON - A three percent plunge in the Tokyo stock exchange and falls in European banking shares added to a gloomy global financial mood, pushing oil prices lower and the dollar to an 18-month low against the yen. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Patrick Graham, 500 words)

Yen hits 18-month high vs dollar as Japan seen in policy bind

LONDON - The yen touched a fresh 18-month high against the greenback early on Monday after its biggest weekly gain in more than seven years, as traders bet that Tokyo policymakers have limited capacity to stem the yen’s gains. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), by Patrick Graham, 460 words)

Oil prices fall on rising OPEC crude production

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dip in early Asian trade as rising production in the Middle East outweighs falling U.S. output and the recent slide in the dollar, which has been supporting crude. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Ambitious new bankruptcy code may take years to clean up India’s debt mess

NEW DELHI - A long-awaited Indian bankruptcy code may soon win parliamentary approval, but struggling creditors - above all state banks trying to recover $100 billion in bad loans - shouldn’t start celebrating just yet. (INDIA-BANKRUPTCY/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 510 words)

Australian budget walks fine line between growth and austerity

CANBERRA - The Australian government is expected to announce a A$5 billion ($3.8 billion) fund for major public transport projects as part of its federal budget, a spending plan under more scrutiny than usual as it doubles as an unofficial election campaign launch. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET (PIX), moved, by Jane Wardell, 450 words)

Puerto Rico declares moratorium on Government Development Bank’s debt

SAN JUAN/NEW YORK - Puerto Rico’s governor declares a moratorium on a $422 million debt payment due Monday by the island’s Government Development Bank, the most significant default yet for the U.S. territory facing a massive economic crisis. (PUERTORICO-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Nick Brown and Daniel Bases, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Australia’s Westpac H1 bad debts hit 6-yr high; shares slump

SYDNEY - Australia’s No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp misses forecasts with a 3 percent rise in first-half cash profit as bad debt charges soar to a six-year high while stricter capital rules pinched shareholder returns, sending its shares skidding. (WESTPAC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Swati Pandey, 398 words)

Virgin Australia warns business travel cooling as election simmers

SYDNEY - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd joined rival Qantas Airways Ltd in slashing seating capacity, warning firms like mining companies are delaying business travel during a 10-week election campaign that will fuel doubts on economic policy. (VIRGIN AU HLDGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Byron Kaye, 399 words)

Capital Group leaders look to rein in inflated CEO pay

BOSTON - The usually close-mouthed Capital Group is speaking up on executive pay - throwing more brickbats than bouquets. In a recent interview, leaders of the $1.4 trillion Los Angeles-based investment manager say they worry about the magnitude of pay for chief executives and question whether corporate boards are using the right benchmarks to determine compensation. (CAPITALGROUP-CEOPAY/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Ross Kerber, 610 words)

COMMODITIES

As Asia’s rice crop shrivels, food security fears resurface

SINGAPORE - Nearly a decade after a spike in global food prices sent shockwaves around the world, Asia’s top rice producers are suffering from a blistering drought that threatens to cut output and boost prices of a staple for half the world’s population. (ASIA-RICE/ (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Naveen Thukral, 800 words)