BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Surging manufacturing output boosts British economy

LONDON - Surging output and an influx of orders help British manufacturing activity grow at a much faster rate than expected, a survey shows, boding well for Britain’s swift economic recovery. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by William Schomberg, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-PROPERTY/NATIONWIDE, moved, 300 words

China factory output steadies, doesn’t dispel growth worries

BEIJING - Activity in China’s factories increases marginally in April but export orders fall sharply, a government survey shows, adding to questions about whether the world’s second-largest economy is stabilising after its first-quarter slowdown. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 720 words)

Lloyds Bank strengthens dividend case with profit jump

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group’s pre-tax profit jumps 22 percent in the first quarter as costs fall and margins improve, strengthening the bank’s plan to pay its first dividend since it was rescued during the financial crisis. (LLOYDS BANKING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 600 words)

Stocks brush off China, U.S. data misses, euro bulls run

LONDON - Holiday-thinned markets suffer only a brief wobble as data on China’s vast manufacturing sector just misses forecasts and U.S. growth numbers have also disappointed after a weather-hit first quarter. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, 900 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT & INVESTMENT

Europe eyes lessons from U.S. on bank health checks

LONDON - Europe’s banking regulator edges closer to how the United States tests the ability of its banks to withstand shocks, although it still has some way to go to worry big banks about how much they pay staff or investors. (REGULATIONS-SUMMIT/STRESSTESTS, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

European stocks set to surf on M&A wave

LONDON - European shares are likely to get a shot in the arm as the best start to the year in corporate deal-making since 2008 supports valuations and is, for now, trumping sluggish earnings expectations. (MARKETS-EUROPE/STOCKS-MERGERS (GRAPHICS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Vikram Subhedar and Francesco Canepa, 650 words)

INSIGHT

Rivals poach Publicis, Omnicom clients as merger faces snags

LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS - Publicis and Omnicom have lost more than $1.5 billion of client work in recent weeks and face a fight to retain billions more, including a huge Samsung contract, just as the two advertising firms struggle to keep their merger on track. (PUBLICIS GROUPE-OMNICOM GROUP/CLIENTS (INSIGHT), moved, by Kate Holton, Jennifer Saba and Leila Abboud, 1,300 words)

ECONOMY

Fed shows faith in U.S. economy with bond-buying reduction

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve looks past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy’s prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE), moved, by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty, 760 words)

Russians mark May Day against backdrop of Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW - Thousands of Russian trade unionists march in the first May Day holiday parade in Moscow’s Red Square since the collapse of the Soviet Union - a diversion from tensions over Ukraine and a weakening economy. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-MAYDAY, PICTURES, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

Reuters Bank of England policy poll

LONDON - Reuters has polled around 60 economists on the outlook for Bank of England policy ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on May 8. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

COMPANIES

GE’s Alstom bid shows limits of French state intervention

PARIS - General Electric’s overtures to the power business of France’s former industrial beacon Alstom have shown again how the French state, for all its interventionist zeal, has limited room for manoeuvre against big business. (ALSTOM-FRANCE/STATE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Julien Ponthus and Mark John, 915 words)

BG beats Q1 estimates after losing CEO

LONDON - British oil and gas company BG Group reports a 6 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit as it struggles with lower output, but it beat analyst estimates which will help reassure investors after its chief executive resigned this week. (BG GROUP/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

Sony slashes 2013/14 profit estimate by more than two-thirds

TOKYO - Sony Corp slashes its operating profit estimate by nearly 70 percent for the financial year ended March 31, saying it expects its exit from PCs to add nearly $300 million in extra costs as it struggles to stem losses on electronics. (SONY-GUIDANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie Knight, 390 words)

BSkyB defies competition with strong TV customer growth

LONDON - British pay-TV operator BSkyB defies the rising competition to add 74,000 net new TV customers in its third quarter, more than double the growth it recorded last year and well ahead of forecasts. (BSKYB/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Kate Holton, 500 words)

Pfizer’s designs on AstraZeneca stir tax envy among rivals

NEW YORK - Rumours about a massive healthcare deal were circulating in industry circles, months before Pfizer disclosed its $100 billion pursuit of Britain’s AstraZeneca, according to several industry bankers and lawyers. (USA TAX/MERGERS (DEALTALK), moved, by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim, 800 words)

Smith & Nephew’s first-quarter trading profit dips

LONDON - Smith & Nephew, Europe’s largest maker of artificial joints, posts a 5 percent drop in underlying trading profit, after some U.S. patients pulled their procedures into the previous quarter. (SMITH & NEPHEW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 315 words)

Schroders assets under management hit record high

LONDON - British fund manager Schroders says its assets under management rise to a record 268 billion pounds ($452.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2014 after it takes in new money across a range of products. (SCHRODERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop, 590 words)

Danske Bank beats forecasts and lifts full-year outlook

COPENHAGEN - Danske Bank reports first-quarter pre-tax profit above forecast and raises its full-year profit guidance, thanks to cost cuts and lower writedowns on loans. (DANSKE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 315 words)

Clothing company FatFace seeks $743 mln London listing

LONDON - British clothing chain FatFace is to list on the London Stock Exchange, it says, targeting a market value of at least 440 million pounds ($743 million). (FATFACE-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

Italy’s Fratelli Rossetti keeps shoemaker in the family

PARABIAGO, Italy - The three brothers who own Fratelli Rossetti will consider selling part of the Italian luxury shoemaker to fund future expansion, while keeping the business founded by their father firmly under family control. (ITALY-FRATELLI ROSSETTI/OWNERS (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Isla Binnie and Sabina Suzzi, 610 words)

France’s Danone to buy New Zealand milk powder plant

WELLINGTON - France’s Danone will buy milk formula processing and packing factories in New Zealand to replace supply lost by terminating contracts with the Fonterra dairy cooperative following a food safety scare last year. (DANONE-NEWZEALAND/MERGERS, moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 550 words)