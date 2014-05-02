BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Pfizer engages AstraZeneca with raised $106 bln offer

LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc has raised its offer for AstraZeneca Plc to 63 billion pounds ($106 billion), it says, adding that the British drugmaker was reviewing the proposal. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 730 words)

Euro zone factory recovery widens but France struggling

LONDON - The recovery in euro zone manufacturing accelerates at the start of the second quarter with solid growth across most of the bloc, although French factories is struggling, a business survey shows. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/EUROZONE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 400 words

- PMI/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words

Shares in Britain’s RBS jump 10 pct after profit trebles

LONDON - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland trebles its profit in the first quarter, beating analysts’ expectations as it benefits from improved cost controls and a reduction in losses from bad loans. (RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 900 words)

Global markets wary on concern about Ukraine, U.S. payrolls

LONDON - A cautious mood descends on global markets as uncertainty ahead of U.S. employment figures and concern over the crisis in Ukraine push the yield on 10-year German Bunds to their lowest level in a year. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT & INVESTMENT

Mobile boom heralds “historic moment” for banking

LONDON - A boom in mobile banking in Europe is adding to the raft of major regulatory changes to herald an “historic moment” for banks that are forcing bosses to rip up their old business models, top bankers tell a Reuters Summit this week. (REGULATIONS-SUMMIT/MOBILEPHONES, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 700 words)

Financial regulators fly blind into murky shadow banking

LONDON - Shining a light on the murky $70 trillion world of “shadow banking” is proving a tough call for regulators handicapped by the lack of basic data, leaving potential risks at large. (REGULATIONS-SHADOWBANKS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 800 words)

Investors pick dollar debt to get back into emerging markets

LONDON - Investors dipping their toes back into emerging markets are choosing hard currency debt as expectations for a stronger dollar and rich yields make the asset class best performer in the developing world this year. (EMERGING-BONDS/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobs report to signal stronger economic growth momentum

WASHINGTON - U.S. hiring likely increased at its quickest pace in five months in April, which will bolster hopes of a strong rebound in economic activity in the second quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)

Russia-Austria gas deal undermines EU energy policy

LONDON - Russia and Austria’s deal to build the disputed South Stream gas pipeline to Austria instead of Italy is a blow to the European Commission as more and more EU member states side with Moscow and against Brussels in securing their energy supplies. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-GAZPROM (ANALYSIS), expect by expect 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Henning Gloystein, 1,000 words)

Reuters European Central Bank monetary policy poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 60 economists for their views on the outlook for euro zone monetary policy ahead of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council meeting on May 8. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Japan’s household spending hits 4-decade high, wages key

TOKYO - Japanese household spending soared at the fastest annual pace in four decades in March as consumers rushed to beat a sales tax hike, with early signs backing the central bank’s conviction the economy will weather an expected fall in consumption over coming months. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/SPENDING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)

China to deal calmly with money market volatility - premier

BEIJING - China will not relent by loosening policy to shore up its economy or calm a volatile money market, even though it enters a “painful” phase of restructuring, Premier Li Keqiang writes in remarks. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Koh Guiqing, Li Hui and Ben Blanchard, 300 words)

+ See also:

- KOREA-ECONOMY/CENTRALBANK, moved, by Choonsik Yoo, 250 words

COMPANIES

BASF eyes bumper U.S. investment as profit edges lower

MANNHEIM - BASF, the world’s No.1 chemicals company by sales, says it could spend more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on a U.S. petrochemical plant, joining global peers attracted by cheap shale gas. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT /5.30 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 350 words)

IHG to return $750 mln to shareholders, may sell more hotels

LONDON - InterContinental Hotels Group says it will return $750 million to shareholders and is considering selling off more hotels as it posts its strongest room revenue performance in seven quarters. (IHG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Broker Boursorama to exit Britain, hitting 2014 net income

PARIS - Boursorama, the online broker controlled by French bank Societe Generale, announces that it is to close its British business and that 2014 group net income would be near zero as a result. (BOURSORAMA-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

Software AG Q1 operating profit drops on investments

LONDON - German business software maker Software AG reports a 27 percent fall in its first-quarter operating profit as investments weigh on its results. (SOFTWARE-RESULTS/ , moved, 100 words)

Twitter stock slumps as Goldman, Deutsche still say `buy’

Twitter Inc investors who heeded the advice of high-profile banks such as Goldman Sachs Group and Deutsche Bank to buy the social media company’s shares might be kicking themselves. (TWITTER-STOCKS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Supantha Mukherjee and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, 1,040 words)