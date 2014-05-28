BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. data, ECB easing bets feed risk appetite

LONDON - Strong economic data in the United States shores up world stocks, with record highs for U.S. and German markets underpinning risk appetite and sending safe-haven gold to a 3-1/2 month low. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

After seismic elections, EU leaders assess damage

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders, stunned by a big Eurosceptic protest vote in European Parliament elections, agree to seek a package deal of appointments to top EU jobs with an economic agenda to win back public confidence. (EU ELECTION/SUMMIT, moved, by Paul Taylor and Luke Baker, 800 words)

Nestle boosts skincare business with $1.4 bln Valeant deal

LONDON - Nestle boosts its emerging skincare business by buying the rights to several dermatology products from Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for $1.4 billion in cash. (NESTLE-VALEANT/SKIN (UPDATE 2) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 400 words)

UK fraud office probes GSK after claims of foreign bribery

LONDON - Britain’s fraud office has launched a formal criminal investigation into GlaxoSmithKline, posing a new challenge to the drugmaker, which already faces claims of bribery in China and four other countries. (GSK/SFO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

INSIGHT

Better late than never, Germany joins new Africa scramble

BERLIN - Germany, the world’s second-biggest exporter, has woken up late to the potential of Africa’s fast-growing economies and is scrambling to catch up - not just with an aggressive China and France but also smaller European rivals such as Spain and Italy. (GERMANY AFRICA/TRADE, moved, by Stephen Brown, 1,640 words)

Cotton the new aluminium? Warehouse queues rise, and tempers

NEW YORK - Cotton merchants are waiting months to take delivery of fibre from U.S. warehouses, tightening supplies and fuelling fears the niche market is in the grip of a storage game that plunged aluminium trading into crisis. (COTTON WAREHOUSING/ALUMINUM, moved, by Chris Prentice, 1,280 words)

ECONOMY

Nationwide CEO expects London housing market to cool

LONDON - Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale says the price of homes in London could fall over the summer months amid signs the booming housing market in Britain’s capital may be cooling. (NATIONWIDE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed around 50 economists and analysts on the outcome of the European Central Bank’s June meeting and the outlook for the bank’s refinancing and deposit rates over the next six quarters. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Reuters poll on Bank of England monetary policy

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 50 economists and analysts on the outcome of the Bank of England’s June Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the outlook for bank rate over the next six quarters. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Thai factory output falls again, but by less than forecast

BANGKOK - Thailand’s factory output drops for a 13th straight month in April, underscoring the damage political unrest has caused and the tough job the new military government faces reviving an economy that shrank in the first quarter.(THAILAND-ECONOMY/OUTPUT-TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 450 words)

China Vanke says property sector’s “golden era” over

DONGGUAN - The days of rapid growth in China’s real estate sector are over, but the government’s urbanisation drive will continue to drive demand for the next 15 years, the country’s biggest residential property developer China Vanke Co Ltd said. (CHINA VANKE-CHINA/REALESTATE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Jim, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Nike and Adidas get personal in battle over soccer World Cup

BERLIN - U.S. sportswear group Nike is banking on its sponsorship of more of the world’s best-known soccer stars than Adidas in its battle to overtake the German firm as the sport’s top-selling brand at the World Cup this summer. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRANDS (UPDATE 1, GRAPHICS, PICTURES), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 900 words)

Japan’s Renesas to sell chip business to Synaptics - sources

TOKYO - Renesas Electronics Corp plans to sell its majority stake in a maker of iPhone display chips to Synaptics Inc, another smartphone chip supplier, according to sources familiar with the matter. (APPLE-RENESAS ELEC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Reiji Murai, 300 words)