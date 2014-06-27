BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Day of reckoning arrives for Britain over EU’s Juncker

BRUSSELS - David Cameron makes a last-ditch stand against the nomination of Jean-Claude Juncker for European Commission president, enforcing a point of principle that raises the risk of Britain leaving the European Union. (EU-SUMMIT (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, PIX/TV, by Luke Baker, 750 words)

+ See also:

- (EU-SUMMIT/JUNCKER (NEWSMAKER, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Paul Taylor, 800 words)

Ukraine signs accord with EU, Russia threatens retaliation

BRUSSELS - Ukraine signs historic trade accord with the European Union after months of unrest that caused hundreds of deaths, turning away from Russia but immediately facing retaliation from Moscow. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott, 600 words)

Robust UK growth supported by boom in business investment

LONDON - Britain’s robust first quarter economic growth was supported by the fastest expansion in business investment in two years, offering a sign that the recovery is becoming more sustainable. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-CONSUMERS/GFK, moved, by Andy Bruce, 380 words

Adidas, Nike in battle to generate World Cup buzz

RIO DE JANEIRO/BERLIN - Adidas might be attracting the wrong kind of online attention at the World Cup due to its sponsorship of Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, but the German sportswear firm says it is getting plenty of play on social media for the right reasons too (SOCCER-WORLD/BRANDS, picture, expect by 1200, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Emma Thomasson, 1,000 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Tensions leave European shares down for 1st week since April

LONDON - Iraq and Ukraine worries and some less than stellar economic data leave European shares facing their first week of losses since early April and nudges gold towards a two-month high. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Staying active in flat European stock markets

LONDON - The hunt for returns in trendless stock markets is pushing asset allocators back towards actively managed equity funds offering relief to an industry that has borne the brunt of the surge in popularity of low-cost exchange traded funds. (INVESTMENT-FUNDS/ACTIVE, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Vikram Subhedar and Atul Prakash, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Japanese household spending tumbles, outlook brightening

TOKYO - Japan’s household spending falls far more than expected in May as an increase in the sales tax hike continues to take a toll on consumption, suggesting that the economy will contract more than expected in the second quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ UPDATE 3, moving shortly, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 800 words)

Reuters quarterly money market rates and bond yields poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 50 fixed income strategists on the outlook for sovereign bond yields in the U.S., Britain, euro zone, Japan, Canada and Australia. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Rahul Karunakar and Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

Indonesian markets prepare to be spooked by Prabowo win

SINGAPORE- From a falling rupiah to a slow retreat by foreigners from high-yielding bonds, markets in Indonesia are showing telltale signs of the volatility and weakness that could ensue should the presidential election be won by ex-general Prabowo Subianto.(MARKETS-INDONESIA, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 730 words)

- INDONESIA-ELECTION/YOUTH, moved, by Eveline Danubrata and Heru Asprihanto, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Rosneft signs long-term supply deal with BP

KHABAROVSK, Russia - Rosneft signs its second major agreement with BP since sanctions were imposed on the Russian oil company’s chief executive, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, over the Ukraine crisis. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/BP (UPDATE 2, PIX/TV), moving shortly, by Olesya Astrakhova, 600 words)

Eurotunnel given six months to stop Channel ferry service

LONDON/PARIS - Britain’s competition regulator has told Groupe Eurotunnel, the operator of the undersea rail link between Britain and France, it will have to stop operating its separate cross-channel ferry service in the next six months and find a buyer for the ships, confirming a decision it made in May. (COMPETITION-EUROTUNNEL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Young and Dominique Vidalon, 380 words)

Airbus poised to revamp A330 with Rolls-Royce

PARIS - Airbus is very close to a decision to upgrade its A330 with engines provided by Rolls-Royce, setting the stage for a bitter new phase in a battle for wide-body jet orders with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, people familiar with the matter say. (AIRBUS-A330/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher, 680 words)

Glencore denies media claim it avoided Australia taxes

SYDNEY - Glencore, one of the world’s biggest mining and trading houses, denies claims by an Australian newspaper that its coal division had paid no taxes in Australia in the past three years on income of A$15 billion ($14.10 billion).(GLENCORE-TAXAVOIDANCE/DENIAL, moved, 300 words)

China’s Shanxi Coal sues firm at centre of Qingdao scandal

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China’s Shanxi Coal International Energy Group says it is suing the company at the centre of the alleged metals financing fraud at Qingdao port and its parent for over $177 million in missed payments the two had guaranteed, a move that suggests the scandal is starting to affect other sectors in China. (CHINA-QINGDAO/, moved, by Fayen Wong and Chen Aizhu, 580 words)

Sikorsky, Lockheed win $1.28 bln U.S. helicopter deal

WASHINGTON - Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, wins a $1.28 billion contract to develop a new combat rescue helicopter for the U.S. Air Force, a deal that could eventually be worth up to $7.9 billion (UNITEDTECHNOLOGIES-SIKORSKY/HELICOPTER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 510 words)

Air bag accident, lawsuit led to GM Cruze recall

DETROIT/NEW YORK - An accident that left a Georgia woman blind in one eye and a subsequent lawsuit led to General Motors Co’s recall of about 33,000 Chevrolet Cruze sedans in North America for potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp (TAKATA-GM/LAWSUIT (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Jessica Dye, 760 words)

Cruise lines spend big to lure Chinese travellers

SHANGHAI - Looking to convince Chinese tourists that a ship can be a holiday destination and not just a way to get there, the world’s leading cruise lines are spending billions of dollars on flashy new vessels and quirky on-board services. (CHINA-CRUISES/ (PIX), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 750 words)