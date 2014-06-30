BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. to unveil near $9 bln fine for France’s BNP - sources

PARIS/NEW YORK - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce on Monday a settlement with BNP Paribas involving a record fine of nearly $9 billion over alleged U.S. sanctions violations by France’s biggest bank, sources familiar with the matter say. (BNP PARIBAS-USA/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Richard Leong, 730 words)

Euro zone inflation a test for the ECB

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation data will be a test for the European Central Bank following its latest monetary policy easing package. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Martin Santa, 450 words)

EU approves Bulgaria credit line for banking system

SOFIA - Dozens of jittery Bulgarian depositors queue to withdraw savings despite reassurances from the country’s leaders that their money is safe following runs on two major lenders in the past week. (BULGARIA-CRISIS/(UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Angel Krasimirov and Gareth Jones, 500 words)

Stocks set for quarterly gains, euro zone inflation eyed

LONDON - Global stocks rise, on track for their fourth straight quarter of gains, as investors bet that a raft of U.S. and European macro data due in the week will soothe recent worries over the pace of economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1130 GMT/07.30 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 640 words)

INSIGHT

Google, Detroit diverge on road map for self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT - In 2012, a small team of Google Inc engineers and business staffers met with several of the world’s largest car makers, to discuss partnerships to build self-driving cars. (GOOGLE-DETROIT/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic and Ben Klayman, 1,480 words)

INVESTMENT

Global M&A at seven-year high as big corporate deals return

NEW YORK - Investor support for large acquisitions and a desire to trump rivals in consolidating markets have led chief executives to strike big transactions so far in 2014, raising year-to-date global deal volumes to their highest level in seven years. (DEALS-M&A/, moved, by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis, 1,550 words)

Global bank profits hit $920 bln as Chinese lenders boom

LONDON - China’s top banks account for almost one-third of a record $920 billion of profits made by the world’s top 1000 banks last year, showing their rise in power since the financial crisis, a survey shows. (BANKS-RANKINGS/CHINA, moved, 450 words)

Reuters global asset allocation poll

LONDON - Reuters monthly poll of the asset allocation trends among more fund managers and chief investment officers in the United States, Japan, Europe and Britain. (FUNDS POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Jobs, cars seen cementing U.S. spring rebound

BRUSSELS - The United States can firmly consign its weather-beaten start to the year to history this week with June vehicle sales and jobs data expected to show a strong end to the second quarter. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 875 words)

British PM Cameron says: we can do business with Juncker

LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that he will be able to do business with Jean-Claude Juncker, who was nominated as president of the European Commission over the objections of Britain. (EU-BRITAIN/CAMERON, moved, 300 words)

Japan industrial output rises, signals economic recovery

TOKYO - Japan’s factory output rises in May as companies cut production in April to offset the impact of a national sales tax hike, underscoring views the economy will absorb the increase largely unscathed. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)

Rise of asset managers may create new risks - BIS report

LONDON - While banks are dumping risky assets as regulation bites, asset managers are plugging the funding gap and using their growing clout in ways that could harm markets, the Bank for International Settlements says. (CENBANK-BIS/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones, 545 words)

India’s Modi eyes first labour overhaul in decades

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set in motion the first major revamp in decades of India’s archaic labour laws, part of a plan to revive the flagging economy, boost manufacturing and create millions of jobs. (INDIA-LABOUR/REFORMS, moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 1,050 words)

U.S. could dominate global light oil supply

NEW YORK - After decades of isolation, the United States is set to become a major player in the global trade of ultra light oil as recent government export approvals attract interest across the world. (OIL-EXPORTS/U.S., moved, by Edward McAllister, 900 words)

COMPANIES

Philips to merge LED components, auto lighting into new unit

AMSTERDAM - Philips says it will merge its LED manufacturing and car lighting businesses into a new subsidiary which could be floated, a major step in its strategy to focus on healthcare and lighting. (KONINKLIJKE PHI-MERGERS/LIGHTING (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Thomas Escritt, 550 words)

Carlyle, TPG’s Healthscope listing extends Aussie IPO boom

SYDNEY - U.S. private equity giants TPG Capital and Carlyle Group aim to raise up to A$2.57 billion ($2.42 billion) by listing Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, in what is shaping up as the country’s third-largest initial public offering. (AUSTRALIA-IPO/HEALTHSCOPE LTD (UPDATE 2,PICTURE), moved, by Byron Kaye, 655 words