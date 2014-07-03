BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Attention shifts to detail as ECB waits for stimulus to bite

FRANKFURT - Attention will turn to the details of the European Central Bank’s new stimulus measures when the ECB meets, as the dust settles after the extraordinary package was announced in June. (ECB-RATES/, moved, by Eva Taylor, 500 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-INFLATION/ECRI, moved, 200 words

Euro zone business growth slows but ECB to stand pat

LONDON - Euro zone business expanded at the slowest rate in six months in June despite firms cutting prices again, but the surveys are unlikely to push the European Central Bank into action as it meets today. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP), expect by 1030 GMT/06.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 500 words

- PMI SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words

U.S. jobs data seen reinforcing strong growth outlook

WASHINGTON - U.S. employment growth is expected to have continued at a solid clip in June, which will further dispel fears about the economy’s health and underscore its momentum heading into the second half of 2014. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 585 words)

Shares near record highs before ECB, payrolls double-header

LONDON - World shares are hovering at an all-time high as a packed week of market moving action comes to a head with a double helping of European Central Bank policy and U.S. jobs data. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

EXCLUSIVE

US SEC official dissented on BNP Paribas waiver

WASHINGTON - An official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission broke ranks with other commissioners and voted against granting BNP Paribas a waiver to continue operating several investment advisory units in the United States. (BNP PARIBAS-WAIVER/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 960 words)

First U.S. condensate cargo up for sale in Asia as ban eases

SINGAPORE - A U.S. energy company launched a broad effort this week to find buyers for the first ever U.S. exports of condensate, an ultra-light oil, signalling the start of what could be a growing trade as demand grows worldwide. (USA-CONDENSATE/EXPORTS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Florence Tan, 720 words)

ECONOMY

A capital markets union could be next in EU’s in-tray

LONDON - The European Union may tighten its grip over markets to fund higher economic growth in a move that could further stoke anti-EU sentiment in Britain, the bloc’s largest financial centre. (EU-MARKETS/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 940 words)

Swedish central bank surprises with deeper interest rate cut

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s central bank slashes its key interest rate to 0.25 percent, more than forecast, as it eases monetary policy for the first time in seven months, saying inflation remains lower than expected. (SWEDEN-RIKSBANKEN/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Niklas Pollard and Daniel Dickson, 500 words)

UK house prices rising faster than income seen a risk

LONDON - Rapidly rising house prices are not a problem isolated to London, and pose a risk to Britain’s economy if they grow faster than income, a top Bank of England policymaker says. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 430 words)

Reuters poll on Bank of England monetary policy

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 60 economists on the outcome of the Bank of England’s July Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the outlook for Bank Rate over the next six quarters. The story will also include how strategists gauge the risk to sterling forecasts if Scotland votes for independence. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1120 GMT/7.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

German parliament to approve controversial minimum wage

BERLIN - Germany’s lower house of parliament is set to approve a controversial nationwide minimum wage despite last-minute disputes over whether the Social Democrats’ flagship labour market project goes too far or not far enough. (GERMANY-MINIMUMWAGE/, moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 480 words)

China’s petrochemicals imports now come under investigation

BEIJING - Chinese petrochemical imports have become the latest commodity financing tool to come under investigation for possible fraud, highlighting the risks from the widespread use of raw materials as collateral to raise loans and skirt credit restrictions. (CHINA-FINANCING/OIL, moved, by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua, 950 words)

COMPANIES

VW denies rumours of planned takeover bid for U.S.’s Paccar

FRANKFURT - Volkswagen denies rumours spread by German rival Daimler that it is planning to bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year. (VOLKSWAGEN-PACCAR/BERNHARD (UPDATE 3), expect by 0915 GMT /5.15 AM ET, by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer, 400 words)

Zurich to take $300 mln hit after selling Russian unit

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance Group says it will take a hit of around $300 million to net income after selling its Russian retail business to the OLMA Group, part of the insurer’s strategy to shed underperforming units. (ZURICH INS GROUP-INCOME/, moved, 100 words)

Balfour shares slump on engineering profit warning

LONDON - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty says it will take a 35 million pound ($60 million) hit to profits after trading in its mechanical and electrical engineering division deteriorates. (BALFOUR-BEATTY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

Japan’s brewers quench summer thirst with canned cocktails

TOKYO - Japanese brewers will release their longest-ever line-up of canned cocktails this summer as fizzy concoctions come to the fore in efforts to offset a decade of declining beer sales. (JAPAN-BREWERS/, moved, by Ritsuko Shimizu and Chang-Ran Kim, 650 words)

China M&A rulings create hot competition for lawyers

SHANGHAI - China’s increasing regulatory influence over international mergers and acquisitions has helped to create the hottest new commodity in its legal industry: anti-trust lawyers. (CHINA-COMPETITION/LAWYERS, moved, 900 words)