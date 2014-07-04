BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World stocks hold at all-hit time after bumper week

LONDON - World stocks are enjoying the view at an all-time high, lifted by a strong week of U.S. economic data and promises from the European Central Bank that cheap money will be sloshing around for years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 745 words)

Investors punish Erste for new emerging Europe hit

VIENNA - Investors wipe more than a billion euros off Erste Group Bank’s stock market value after emerging Europe’s third-biggest lender warns that fresh hits from Romania and Hungary will drive it to a record 2014 loss. (ERSTE-GROUP-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Michael Shields, 600 words)

Weidmann says ECB should not leave policy loose for too long

BERLIN - European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann expresses concern that low interest rates are easing pressure on euro zone governments to shape up their economies, and said the ECB should not leave policy loose for too long. (ECB-RATES/WEIDMANN, moved, 385 words)

Political risk drags down German industrial orders in May

BERLIN - German industrial orders fell in May for the first time in two months and more sharply than expected due to a perceived increase in geopolitical risk, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. (GERMANY-ORDERS/, moved, 350 words)

INSIGHT

In Africa, a Cube and a Parachute test consumer demand

LONDON/ACCRA - Tucked in a corner of a Guinness brewery in a run-down part of Ghana’s capital, flanked by industrial silos and crates of bottles, stands the Cube, a gleaming mini-factory that may point the way forward for global consumer goods companies in Africa. (CONSUMERS-MANUFACTURERS/AFRICA (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Martinne Geller and Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 1,365 words)

INVESTMENT

China assets warm, rather than hot for western investors

LONDON - A flurry of new initiatives is encouraging international investors into China’s off-shore and on-shore share and bond markets, though liquidity, access and performance deter some from wading in. (CHINA-OFFSHORE/YUAN, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

ECONOMY

US urges Argentina to find solution with holdout investors

WASHINGTON - The United States urges Argentina to negotiate a solution with holdout investors after a string of U.S. court decisions that have pushed the country to the brink of default (ARGENTINA-DEBT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Krista Hughes, 500 words)

Italian minister downplays reports of rift with Germany

ROME - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan downplays Italian media reports of a rift with Germany over budget issues. (ITALY-GERMANY/PADOAN, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-PRIVATISATIONS/PADOAN, moved, 100 words

COMPANIES

U.S. grounds entire F-35 fleet pending engine inspections

WASHINGTON - The U.S. military says it has grounded the entire fleet of 97 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets until completion of additional inspections of the warplane’s single engine built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (LOCKHEED-FIGHTER/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 660 words)

S.Africa employers say striking union rejects new wage offer

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s striking NUMSA union has rejected an increased wage offer and there have been “serious incidents of violence” by strikers, employers’ group SEIFSA says. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-STRIKE/GM (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

- SAFRICA STRIKE/TOYOTA, moved, 100 words

Club Med CEO plays champion card in battle with Bonomi

PARIS - The boss of Club Mediterranee played the national champion card in the battle for control the French all-inclusive holiday pioneer, saying a sale to Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi would hand control to foreign investors. (CLUBMED-CEO/, moved, 360 words)

U.S. “concerned” about access to GSK-linked trial in China

SHANGHAI - The United States is concerned about being barred from attending the August 7 trial in China of British investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng after the couple were arrested last year following work they did for British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC. (CHINA-GSK/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

UK new car registrations up 6.2 pct in June

LONDON - British new car registrations in June rise 6.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders say. (BRITAIN-AUTOS/VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/AIRBAGS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 320 words

Sharp considering exiting European home appliance market

TOKYO - Sharp Corp is in talks over licensing Taiwanese and Turkish firms to make and sell its home appliances in Europe, a source with knowledge of the discussions says, as it tries to cut costs to counter stagnant sales on the continent. (SHARP-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)