BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Portugal’s BES steadies nerves, losses still a puzzle

DUBLIN - Banco Espirito Santo steadies market jitters about its exposure to the troubled business empire of its founding family, but investors are still in the dark about the size of any potential losses. (BANCOESPIRITO/, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Andrei Khalip and Laura Noonan, 600 words)

European markets stabilise after Portugal-led rout

LONDON - European stocks open firmer after a widespread global pullback overnight, with market sentiment still cautious after banking jitters in Portugal reignite dormant euro-zone contagion fears. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words)

Whirlpool to buy a majority in Italy’s Indesit for $1 bln

MILAN - Whirlpool Corp, the world’s largest maker of home appliances, says it will buy a 60.4 percent stake in Italian white goods maker Indesit for 758 million euros ($1.03 billion) to spur its growth in Europe. (INDESIT-WHIRLPOOL/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 700 words)

World has ample oil but risks “extraordinarily high” - IEA

LONDON - Global oil demand growth will accelerate next year as the world economy expands and will again be met by rising supplies from the United States and Canada, further eroding OPEC’s market share, the West’s energy watchdog says. (IEA-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 365 words)

INVESTMENT

European food stocks to get fillip from weaker grain prices

LONDON - Food group Nestle, rival Danone and brewers ABI and SAB Miller are among top European food and beverage shares tipped for a stock market boost from a slump in key commodity prices. (EUROPE-MARKETS/INVESTMENT FOCUS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England: may be case for extra bank leverage ratio

LONDON - The Bank of England says that big British banks and lenders might need to set aside more capital than planned under global rules being drawn up to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis. (BRITAIN-BOE/LEVERAGE, moved, 390 words)

UK construction output falls in May

LONDON - British construction output fell in May as new work on private-sector housing dried up, suggesting the sector as a whole has lost momentum in the second quarter of the year. (BRITAIN-CONSTRUCTION/, moved, 390 words)

Reuters poll on Turkish economy and central bank policy

LONDON - Reuters has polled over 20 economists on the outlook for the Turkish economy, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and monetary policy. (ECONOMY-POLL/TURKEY, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Seda Sezer, 600 words)

Reuters long term economic poll on South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Reuters has surveyed over 30 economists on the outlook for South Africa’s economy and its monetary policy. (ECONOMY-POLL/SAFRICA, expect at 1250 GMT/0850 AM ET, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words)

Japanese firms near crisis point as labour shortage deepens

TOKYO - Japan’s labour shortage is nearing crisis in some key industries as it spreads from construction to services, curbing company operations, pushing up wages and potentially crimping a tentative recovery in the world’s third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/LABOUR (PICTURES, GRAPHICS), moved, by Antoni Slodkowski, 1,000 words)

COMPANIES

Imperial in talks to buy assets from Reynolds and Lorillard

LONDON - Imperial Tobacco, the world’s fourth-largest tobacco group, says it is in talks with Reynolds American (IMPERIALTOBACCO-REYNOLDS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

Lessor SMBC nears potential $10 bln Airbus order - sources

LONDON - Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest order announcements at next week’s Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter says. (AIRBUS GROUP-SMBC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

UK lawmakers criticise government, advisers over Royal Mail

LONDON - Britain’s biggest privatisation in years was blighted by a fear of failure and poor advice from state-appointed banks, a committee of lawmakers said on Friday following an inquiry into the 2 billion pound ($3.4 billion) sale of Royal Mail. (BRITAIN-ROYALMAIL/PRIVATISATION, moved, by William James, 700 words)

Man Utd remain top of the league for soccer sponsors

LONDON - Exile from European soccer has done nothing to dim Manchester United’s commercial appeal, with the club set to sign a sportswear deal with Adidas worth double what rivals have been earning. (SOCCER-MANCHESTER UNITED/FINANCES, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Keith Weir, 800 words)

Vestas seeks green light to test largest wind turbine yet

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s Vestas is seeking a green light from the government to test the largest offshore wind turbine yet, company papers show, in a bid to catch up with rival Siemens at the new frontier of wind energy. (VESTAS-TURBINE/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Shida Chayesteh, 500 words)

Sanofi dengue vaccine promising but questions remain

PARIS - The first vaccine against dengue fever, from France’s Sanofi, provided moderate protection in a large clinical study, but questions remain as to how well it can help fight the world’s fastest-growing tropical disease. (SANOFI-DENGUE/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Natalie Huet, 730 words)

Infosys seeks revival with more tech investments, staff

BANGALORE - India’s second largest IT services provider Infosys Ltd says it will boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts. (INFOSYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee, 570 words)

Geologists seek work - any work - as mining boom goes bust

SYDNEY - The collapse of the global mining boom is decimating the ranks of working geologists. With little chance of employment, many are being forced into unwanted career changes to pay the bills. (AUSTRALIA-MINING/GEOLOGISTS, moved, by James Regan, 750 words)

Digital warriors battle to get African games on phones

LAGOS/NAIROBI - Safari the warrior crouches in the bush - a digitised heroine from the new mobile phone game “Afro Fighters” that its Nigerian creator hopes will soon rival the likes of Clash of Clans or Angry Birds on the world’s handsets. (AFRICA-MOBILEPHONE/GAMES (PICTURE), moved, by Andrew Heavens and Drazen Jorgic, 960 words)