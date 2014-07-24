BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone business on solid footing but firms cut

BANGALORE - Chinese manufacturing activity expands at its fastest pace in 18 months on surging new orders, while euro zone services activity has also perked up, suggesting the global economy has started the second half of 2014 on a solid footing.(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WRAPUP, expect at 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FLASH PMI (UPDATE 3), moved, 750 words

- PMI-FLASH/EUROZONE, moved, 400 words

Euro gets lift from business growth in China and euro zone

LONDON - The euro pulls off eight-month lows against the dollar after the euro zone’s private sector expands at its fastest rate in three months in July, and emerging equities hover near 17-month highs following strong Chinese data. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn, 650 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words

EU governments consider tough sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS - European Union ambassadors discuss restricting Russian access to Europe’s capital markets and defence and energy technology in what would be the bloc’s toughest action yet against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU, expect by 1100 GMT/7 A.M. ET, by Adrian Croft, 600 words)

Italy’s CDP in advanced talks with China on energy grid sale

MILAN - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) says it is in advanced talks with State Grid Corp of China for the sale of a 35 percent stake in grid holding company CDP Reti and expects to conclude a deal soon. (ITALY/CHINA (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni, 500 words)

ECONOMY

British manufacturing emerges from years in the shadows

CHELTENHAM, England - New business is coming from unexpected places to help power the whirring, high-tech lathes on the factory floor of Future Advanced Manufacture, one of the companies spearheading Britain’s manufacturing revival. (BRITAIN-MANUFACTURERS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Andy Bruce, 1,100 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, 300 words

Spanish unemployment falls to its lowest in two years

MADRID - Spain’s unemployment rate falls to its lowest level in two years in the second quarter, official data shows, lifted by strong job creation in the key service sector and adding to hopes of a sustained economic turnaround. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Day, 600 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-BANKS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sarah White, 365 words

ECB says website hacked, no sensitive data affected

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank says its website has been hacked and some email addresses and other contact information stolen but insists no market-sensitive data are affected. (ECB-CYBERCRIME/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Asian economies to struggle on weak export demand

BANGALORE - The outlook for emerging Asia has dimmed further this year on weak demand for exports, although growth in India is expected to accelerate into 2015 even as China is held back in part by a slowing property market, Reuters polls show. (ECONOMY-ASIA/POLL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sumanta Dey, 690 words)

Japan June exports slide in warning sign for economic outlook

TOKYO - Japan’s exports unexpectedly fall in June for a second straight month, weighed down by a drop in shipments to Asia and the United States, signalling that weak external demand may require bolder measures from policymakers to sustain the country’s economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 795 words)

Bank settlements create US windfall, wrangling over spending

NEW YORK - U.S. authorities’ $8.9 billion settlement last month with French bank BNP Paribas for sanctions busting will pay for New York cops to get live computer feeds of street crime and for new carpets in the offices of prosecutors, among many other things. (USA-BANKS/SETTLEMENTS (FEATURE), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Edward Krudy, 1,350 words)

As U.S. strengthens, sluggish wages explain Fed’s caution

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement, unchanged for the last four months, will probably stay that way until at least September for one main reason: slow wage growth. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 775 words)

China probes 581 firms, restaurants as food scare spreads

SHANGHAI - China’s food regulator has visited close to 600 restaurants, businesses and food distributors as it investigates a fast-spreading food safety scare that has dragged in a number of global brands and hit food outlets as far away as Japan. (CHINA-FOOD/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

UBS says bail in French tax evasion probe set at $1.48 bln

ZURICH/PARIS - Swiss bank UBS says it had been ordered by French officials to pay 1.1 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in bail after being put under formal investigation over allegations it laundered the proceeds of tax evasion. (UBS FRANCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words)

StanChart: no imminent CEO succession plans as heat rises

LONDON - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered rejects reports it has stepped up succession plans for its chairman and chief executive, who are under increasing pressure from shareholders after a troubled two years. (STANDARDCHARTERED-SUCCESSION/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

+ See also:

- DANSKE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 600 words

No new “Bond King” for Pimco when Gross reign ends

FRANKFURT - When Bill Gross eventually retires as chief investment officer of California-based asset manager Pimco, his “Bond King” crown will go with him. (ALLIANZ-PIMCO/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Kathrin Jones, 690 words)

Roche’s breast cancer drugs keep it on track to meet targets

BASEL - Swiss drugmaker Roche confirms its full-year sales and profit targets as growing momentum for its new breast cancer medicines and professional diagnostics products counter the effects of a strong Swiss franc. (ROCHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 560 words)

+ See also:

- LONZA GROUP-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 450 words

Nokia raises networks outlook after profits beat estimates

HELSINKI - Finnish telecoms gear maker Nokia announces a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit margin in its core networks unit helped by cost cuts and says its full-year expectations have improved. (NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sakari Suoninen and Jussi Rosendahl, 530 words)

Unilever sales growth hurt by slowing emerging markets

LONDON - Unilever misses second-quarter sales estimates, citing a slowdown in emerging markets and continuing malaise in developed markets. (UNILEVER-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 350 words)

Repsol profit beats forecasts on refining strength

MADRID - Spanish oil company Repsol, which is on the hunt for acquisitions, posts forecast-beating profit in the second quarter as a surge in refining margins helps cushion continued production declines due to shutdowns in Libya. (REPSOL-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 500 words)

Kingfisher says Q2 trading worse than expected

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvements retailer, says its markets in its second quarter were slower than expected, particularly in France and Poland. (KINGFISHER-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 350 words)

BASF Q2 profit shy of market view as strong euro bites

FRANKFURT - Quarterly operating earnings at BASF, the world’s largest chemicals company by sales, rise slightly less than expected, as a strong euro lowers the value of overseas sales. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 290 words)

Growing African lager market boosts SABMiller sales

LONDON - SABMiller, the world’s second-biggest brewer, reports higher first-quarter sales volumes, helped by a return to growth in lager sales in Africa. (SABMILLER-TRADING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

EasyJet profit forecast disappoints market, shares fall

LONDON - Low-cost airline easyJet forecast annual profit growth of between 14 percent to 19 percent, tempering market forecasts set at the top end of the range and sending its shares down 4 percent. (EASYJET/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 370 words)