BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Russian tensions, weak German data hurt European stocks

LONDON - European stocks fall while nervous investors take refuge in high-rated bonds on reports of a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by John Geddie, 550 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words

Italy slides back into recession

ROME - Italy’s economy is seen falling back into its third recession since 2008, underlining chronic weakness of euro zone’s third-largest economy and piling pressure on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. (ITALY-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Steve Scherer, 650 words)

German orders fall at sharpest rate in almost three years

BERLIN - German industrial orders slide in June at their steepest rate since September 2011 as euro zone demand fell and geopolitical risks made firms cautious, suggesting this sector of Europe’s largest economy will have a weak start to the third quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

Stanchart says faces action again from NY regulator

LONDON - Standard Chartered says it faces another fine from New York’s financial regulator for problems related to detecting transactions vulnerable to money laundering, piling more pressure on the Asia-focused bank and its bosses. (STANDARDCHARTERED RESULTS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

Sprint drops T-Mobile bid on regulatory resistance - sources

Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire No. 4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc after regulatory resistance showed no signs of softening despite months of lobbying, people familiar with the matter tell Reuters. (SPRINT CORP-TMOBILE/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Soyoung Kim, Marina Lopes and Yoshiyasu Shida, 620 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

China planner warns about corporate bond risks - sources

SHANGHAI - China’s top economic planner has warned of increasing risk in the country’s corporate bond market, and will probably raise the threshold for new issues in the part of the market it regulates, sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell Reuters. (CHINA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-OFFSHORE/BONDS, moved, by Michelle Chen, 700 words

ECONOMY

UK industrial output weaker than expected in June

LONDON - British industrial output and manufacturing grew less than expected in June, failing to rebound completely from a sharp fall in May, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 410 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words

Britain energy market abuse penalties to include jail terms

LONDON - The British government has proposed penalties including potential prison terms for people who manipulate the gas and electricity markets. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/PENALTIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nina Chestney, 375 words)

ECB says Hungary’s new law could hurt financial stability

BUDAPEST - Hungary’s measures that force banks to pay refunds to borrowers could negatively affect the stability of the country’s financial sector as a whole and could have spillover effects on the economy, the European Central Bank says in a legal opinion. (ECB-HUNGARY/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 490 words)

Reuters August foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand as well as Latin American currencies. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words

India bets on Modi touch to reform infrastructure PPP drive

NEW DELHI - India’s new government is betting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replicate his relative success with regional infrastructure projects to ensure fewer public-private partnerships (PPP) stall for want of land.(INDIA-INFRASTRUCTURE/, moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox abandons Time Warner takeover bid

Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox decides to pull its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc, abandoning plans to create one of the world’s largest media conglomerates. (TIME WARNER-FOX/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURE), moved, by Jennifer Saba and Soyoung Kim, 780 words)

Walgreen retreats from plan to move tax domicile abroad

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - U.S. retailer Walgreen Co backs away from a plan to reincorporate abroad to cut its U.S. tax bill, while the Obama administration says it is considering steps to curb such corporate tax domicile-shifting deals. (WALGREEN-TAXES/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Kevin Drawbaugh and Olivia Oran, 920 words)

Samsung, Apple call end to patents war outside U.S.

SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc say they have agreed to drop all patent litigation outside the United States, scaling down a protracted legal battle between the smartphone rivals. (SAMSUNG ELEC-APPLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine, 650 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-APPLE/, moved, 230 words

ING beats earnings expectations as loan losses fall

LONDON - ING shareholders will get double the dividend expected in 2015 if the European Central Bank’s landmark bank tests do not produce upsets for the Dutch banking giant, its chief financial officer says. (ING GROEP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 ET, by Laura Noonan, 750 words)

Low claims help lift reinsurer profit in tough market

ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Fewer natural disasters give a welcome boost to earnings at the world’s No.2 and 3 reinsurers Swiss Re and Hannover Re in the second quarter, against a background of intense price competition within the sector that are keeping shares under pressure. (REINSURERS-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by Alice Baghdjian and Jonathan Gould, 440 words)

+ See also:

- LEGAL GENERAL-RESULTS/, moved, 200 words

SABMiller names chairman designate from Rio Tinto

LONDON - SABMiller Plc has appointed Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis as an independent director with plans for him to become chairman of the brewer next year. (SABMILLER-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Martinne by Geller, 300 words)

Bank Austria positive on eastern Europe outlook

VIENNA - Bank Austria, the central and eastern Europe (CEE) arm of Italian bank UniCredit reports a rise in first-half net profit and is positive about the outlook for the region despite the East-West standoff over Ukraine. (UNICREDIT-BANKAUSTRIA/RESULTS, moved, 255 words)

Telecom Italia to review Brazil options as core profits fall

MILAN - Italy’s biggest phone company Telecom Italia says it will examine its strategic options in Brazil as first-half core profits fell 7.6 percent hurt by a weak economy in its domestic market and a slowdown in Brazil. (TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-VIMPELCM/RESULTS, moved, 160 words

China regulator raids Microsoft and partner Accenture

BEIJING - A Chinese anti-trust regulator conducts new raids on Microsoft Corp and partner in China Accenture PLC, the agency says on its website, after saying last week Microsoft is under investigation for anti-trust violations. (MICROSOFT-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-AUTOS/ANTITRUST-INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words

Guinea’s Simandou: huge potential for the hugely patient

BEYLA, Guinea - In a remote, southeastern corner of Guinea, the mist-shrouded Simandou mountain range rises above the lush forest. Buried under its green slopes lies some of the planet’s finest iron ore, a treasure long coveted by the world’s mining giants. (GUINEA-MINING/SIMANDOU (PICTURE), moved, by Saliou Samb, 1,425 words)