BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

German investor sentiment seen falling for 8th month

MANNHEIM - German analyst and investor sentiment is seen falling for the eighth month in a row on concerns about the escalating conflict with Russia over Ukraine. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ZEW, expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 300 words)

European stocks fall back as Ukraine tension grow

LONDON - European shares fall, throwing a rally in U.S. and Asian shares into reverse, and the euro dip towards nine-month lows against the dollar as reports a Russian aid convoy is heading to Ukraine ratchets up tension between Kiev and Moscow. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

Stagnating France heads towards fiscal targets miss

PARIS - France’s top officials are preparing the ground for another failure to meet fiscal targets, using weak growth and inflation to seek leniency from their European partners. (FRANCE-ECONOMY, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ingrid Melander, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Russian economic growth steady in Q2 but recession looms

MOSCOW - Russia appears for now to have escaped an economic contraction, but recession is still likely in the second half of the year as western sanctions over Ukraine bite, analysts warn. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/GDP), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jason Bush, 600 words

Australian business activity best in 4 years

SYDNEY - A measure of Australian business conditions hits the highest in four years in July as firms report a sharp pick up in sales and profitability, a promising start to the third quarter after a couple of disappointing months. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 300 words)

India’s industrial output may point to nascent recovery

NEW DELHI - India’s industrial output is expected to expand for a third straight month in June, its best run since last September, in further signs of recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. (INDIA-ECONOMY/ , moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 700 words)

COMPANIES

OMV profit drops as Libya crisis pushes up costs

VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV’s underlying operating profit halves in second quarter as an ongoing crisis in Libya forces it to raise production in higher-cost countries. (OMV-RESULTS (UPDATE 3, PIX), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Georgina Prodhan, 600 words)

Serco chief confident he can turn around company’s fortunes

LONDON - The new boss of Britain’s Serco says he is confident his sweeping changes will help restore the troubled outsourcer’s fortunes, after a disastrous first-half of trading in which profits tumbled 59 percent. (SERCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Neil Maidment, 500 words)

Henkel sees turmoil in Russia, currencies hurting growth

FRANKFURT - German consumer goods group Henkel forecasts a tough six months ahead with political turmoil in Russia, its fourth-largest market, and volatile exchange rates hurting sales. (HENKEL KGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

Treasury Wine set for radical overhaul under KKR-led bid

HONG KONG - A KKR & Co-led takeover of Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates would likely lead to a long and drastic overhaul, resulting in a much smaller but more profitable company, bankers familiar with the matter say. (TREASURY WINE-KKR/ (DEALTALK, PIX), moved, by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred, 800 words)

IPO fever converts stock market casino into lottery

SHANGHAI - Rampant speculation has returned to plague Chinese listings, underlining the difficult task authorities have in driving speculators out of the IPO market before granting it a “decisive” role in pricing new issues. (MARKETS-CHINA/DEBT , moved, 800 words)